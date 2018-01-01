You are here » Home
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 524703
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE751D01014
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
33.60
|
-0.95
(-2.75%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
35.30
|
LOW
32.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Sandu Pharmaceutical (SPL) was established in 1985 and manufactures ayurvedic medicines with its plant located at Chembur in Bombay. The company markets 30 different ayurvedic products. Bhaskar Sandu is the chairman. Its other manufacturing unit is located at Pilerne Industrial Estate in Goa.
SPL came out with a public issue of 17.70 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 1.77 cr, in Sep.'94,...> More
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.7
|11.16
|49.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.4
|-97.5
|Total Income
|16.71
|11.55
|44.68
|Total Expenses
|15.73
|10.3
|52.72
|Operating Profit
|0.97
|1.25
|-22.4
|Net Profit
|0.38
|0.38
|0
|Equity Capital
|7.08
|7.08
| -
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.18%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.89%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.27%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.03%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.28%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|54.84%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.85
|
|35.30
|Week Low/High
|32.85
|
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|32.85
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.50
|
|42.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|75.00
Quick Links for Sandu Pharmaceuticals: