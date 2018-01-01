JUST IN
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 524703 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE751D01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 33.60 -0.95
(-2.75%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

35.30

 LOW

32.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Sandu Pharmaceutical (SPL) was established in 1985 and manufactures ayurvedic medicines with its plant located at Chembur in Bombay. The company markets 30 different ayurvedic products. Bhaskar Sandu is the chairman. Its other manufacturing unit is located at Pilerne Industrial Estate in Goa. SPL came out with a public issue of 17.70 lac equity shares at par, aggregating Rs 1.77 cr, in Sep.'94,...> More

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 71.49
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.7 11.16 49.64
Other Income 0.01 0.4 -97.5
Total Income 16.71 11.55 44.68
Total Expenses 15.73 10.3 52.72
Operating Profit 0.97 1.25 -22.4
Net Profit 0.38 0.38 0
Equity Capital 7.08 7.08 -
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Phaarmasia 37.55 -1.96 25.65
ANG Lifesciences 48.00 -6.34 24.86
Godavari Drugs 32.55 -4.26 24.51
Sandu Pharma. 33.60 -2.75 23.79
Biofil Chemicals 13.95 -2.79 22.70
Concord Drugs 25.95 -1.89 20.40
Combat Drugs 24.70 -5.00 19.76
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.99
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.70
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.18% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.89% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.27% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.03% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.28% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 54.84% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.85
35.30
Week Low/High 32.85
41.00
Month Low/High 32.85
42.00
YEAR Low/High 22.50
42.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
75.00

