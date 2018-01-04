You are here » Home
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.
|BSE: 504918
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE149K01016
|
BSE
LIVE
14:16 | 12 Mar
|
1095.00
|
-4.90
(-0.45%)
|
OPEN
1110.00
|
HIGH
1144.95
|
LOW
1090.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1110.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1099.90
|VOLUME
|4547
|52-Week high
|1469.50
|52-Week low
|541.40
|P/E
|9.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|958
|Buy Price
|1094.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|1095.00
|Sell Qty
|22.00
About Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd
Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores (SMIOL) was incorporated in 1954 as a private limited company to take over and develop manganese mines at Deogiri near Sandur, and was converted into a public limited company on 29 Jul.'64 to establish an electro-metallurgical industry at Vyasanakere near Hospet. It is managed by S Y Ghorpade as Chairman and Managing Director.
SMIOL is mainly engaged in developin...
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|152.33
|97.88
|55.63
|Other Income
|3.26
|1.09
|199.08
|Total Income
|155.59
|98.97
|57.21
|Total Expenses
|119.19
|79.54
|49.85
|Operating Profit
|36.4
|19.43
|87.34
|Net Profit
|20.53
|9.17
|123.88
|Equity Capital
|8.75
|8.75
| -
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - Peer Group
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.60%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-13.68%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-5.86%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|24.26%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|59.71%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|91.10%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.41%
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1090.00
|
|1144.95
|Week Low/High
|1090.00
|
|1290.00
|Month Low/High
|1090.00
|
|1330.00
|YEAR Low/High
|541.40
|
|1470.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.50
|
|1470.00
