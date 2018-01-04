JUST IN
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.

BSE: 504918 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE149K01016
BSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar 1095.00 -4.90
(-0.45%)
OPEN

1110.00

 HIGH

1144.95

 LOW

1090.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores (SMIOL) was incorporated in 1954 as a private limited company to take over and develop manganese mines at Deogiri near Sandur, and was converted into a public limited company on 29 Jul.'64 to establish an electro-metallurgical industry at Vyasanakere near Hospet. It is managed by S Y Ghorpade as Chairman and Managing Director. SMIOL is mainly engaged in developin...> More

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   958
EPS - TTM () [*S] 111.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.27
Book Value / Share () [*S] 542.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 152.33 97.88 55.63
Other Income 3.26 1.09 199.08
Total Income 155.59 98.97 57.21
Total Expenses 119.19 79.54 49.85
Operating Profit 36.4 19.43 87.34
Net Profit 20.53 9.17 123.88
Equity Capital 8.75 8.75 -
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Maithan Alloys 812.00 -0.57 2363.73
Indian Metals 525.00 -1.64 1416.45
Orissa Minerals 1622.60 -1.87 973.56
Sandur Manganese 1095.00 -0.45 958.12
Ashapura Minech. 68.50 0.37 595.95
Balasore Alloys 60.10 -3.22 534.29
Shirpur Gold 133.75 2.10 389.75
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.43
Banks/FIs 0.83
FIIs 0.72
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 21.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.18
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.60% NA 0.05% -0.85%
1 Month -13.68% NA -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month -5.86% NA 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month 24.26% NA 4.99% 4.37%
1 Year 59.71% NA 16.65% 16.16%
3 Year 91.10% NA 16.71% 18.41%

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1090.00
1144.95
Week Low/High 1090.00
1290.00
Month Low/High 1090.00
1330.00
YEAR Low/High 541.40
1470.00
All TIME Low/High 17.50
1470.00

