Sangal Papers Ltd.

BSE: 516096 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE384D01022
BSE 15:12 | 12 Mar 113.50 -5.25
(-4.42%)
OPEN

112.90

 HIGH

113.50

 LOW

112.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sangal Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sangal Papers Ltd.

Sangal Papers Ltd

Sangal Papers was incorporated as a public limited company with the main object for setting up a project for the manufacture of paper. Initially, the company proposed a project to manufacture kraft paper with an installed capacity of 4500 tpa. However, in view of the then prevailing market conditions and to improve upon the profitability of the project, the initial project to produce kraft paper s...> More

Sangal Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 176.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sangal Papers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.94 27.23 13.62
Other Income 0.12 0.07 71.43
Total Income 31.07 27.3 13.81
Total Expenses 29.71 25.71 15.56
Operating Profit 1.35 1.59 -15.09
Net Profit 0.4 0.72 -44.44
Equity Capital 1.31 1.31 -
Sangal Papers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sr.Sakthi Paper 9.80 -4.30 16.11
Sumuka Agro 29.00 0.00 15.78
Sh. Bhawani Pap. 4.40 0.00 15.33
Sangal Papers 113.50 -4.42 14.87
Cosboard Inds. 31.20 -6.31 13.38
Rama Paper Mills 12.40 3.77 11.98
Vapi Paper Mills 39.15 -4.98 8.93
Sangal Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.21
Sangal Papers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.80% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.45% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 13.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 32.75% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.50% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 201.46% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sangal Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 112.85
113.50
Week Low/High 112.85
131.00
Month Low/High 112.85
152.00
YEAR Low/High 72.30
197.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
197.00

