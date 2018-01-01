Sangal Papers Ltd.
|BSE: 516096
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE384D01022
|BSE 15:12 | 12 Mar
|113.50
|
-5.25
(-4.42%)
|
OPEN
112.90
|
HIGH
113.50
|
LOW
112.85
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sangal Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|112.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|118.75
|VOLUME
|477
|52-Week high
|196.95
|52-Week low
|72.30
|P/E
|12.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|113.50
|Sell Qty
|159.00
About Sangal Papers Ltd.
Sangal Papers was incorporated as a public limited company with the main object for setting up a project for the manufacture of paper. Initially, the company proposed a project to manufacture kraft paper with an installed capacity of 4500 tpa. However, in view of the then prevailing market conditions and to improve upon the profitability of the project, the initial project to produce kraft paper s...> More
Sangal Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.18
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|176.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.64
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
-
Board Of Director Meeting For The December 2017 Quarter Ended Will Be Held On 14Th February 2018.
-
Sangal Papers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.94
|27.23
|13.62
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.07
|71.43
|Total Income
|31.07
|27.3
|13.81
|Total Expenses
|29.71
|25.71
|15.56
|Operating Profit
|1.35
|1.59
|-15.09
|Net Profit
|0.4
|0.72
|-44.44
|Equity Capital
|1.31
|1.31
|-
Sangal Papers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sr.Sakthi Paper
|9.80
|-4.30
|16.11
|Sumuka Agro
|29.00
|0.00
|15.78
|Sh. Bhawani Pap.
|4.40
|0.00
|15.33
|Sangal Papers
|113.50
|-4.42
|14.87
|Cosboard Inds.
|31.20
|-6.31
|13.38
|Rama Paper Mills
|12.40
|3.77
|11.98
|Vapi Paper Mills
|39.15
|-4.98
|8.93
Sangal Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sangal Papers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.80%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.45%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|13.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|32.75%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|201.46%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sangal Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|112.85
|
|113.50
|Week Low/High
|112.85
|
|131.00
|Month Low/High
|112.85
|
|152.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.30
|
|197.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|197.00
