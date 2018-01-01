Sangam (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 514234
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SANGAMIND
|ISIN Code: INE495C01010
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|136.70
|
0.90
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
138.35
|
HIGH
140.00
|
LOW
134.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|137.80
|
2.65
(1.96%)
|
OPEN
137.15
|
HIGH
141.05
|
LOW
134.00
|OPEN
|138.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|135.80
|VOLUME
|1218
|52-Week high
|324.00
|52-Week low
|133.25
|P/E
|21.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|539
|Buy Price
|136.70
|Buy Qty
|88.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|137.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|135.15
|VOLUME
|31603
|52-Week high
|325.80
|52-Week low
|132.05
|P/E
|21.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|539
|Buy Price
|135.50
|Buy Qty
|60.00
|Sell Price
|137.80
|Sell Qty
|415.00
|OPEN
|138.35
|CLOSE
|135.80
|VOLUME
|1218
|52-Week high
|324.00
|52-Week low
|133.25
|P/E
|21.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|539
|Buy Price
|136.70
|Buy Qty
|88.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|137.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|135.15
|VOLUME
|31603
|52-Week high
|325.80
|52-Week low
|132.05
|P/E
|21.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|538.87
|Buy Price
|135.50
|Buy Qty
|60.00
|Sell Price
|137.80
|Sell Qty
|415.00
About Sangam (India) Ltd.
Incorporated in Dec.'84 as Arun Synthetics Pvt Ltd, Sangam (India) of Bhilwara was promoted by R P Soni, R K Jagetia and S N Modani. It was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'91 and the name was changed to Sangam (India). The company manufactures synthetic suitings with an installed capacity of 59.3 lac mtr pa. Sangam (India) markets its products under the brand name Sangam and has...> More
Sangam (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|539
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.19
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.47
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|123.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.11
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Fixes Book Closure From January 31 2018 To February 14 2018 (Both Days Inclusive)
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
Sangam (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|416.45
|349.67
|19.1
|Other Income
|6.73
|2.45
|174.69
|Total Income
|423.18
|352.12
|20.18
|Total Expenses
|386.06
|313.29
|23.23
|Operating Profit
|37.12
|38.83
|-4.4
|Net Profit
|3.76
|4.5
|-16.44
|Equity Capital
|39.42
|39.42
|-
Sangam (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|319.65
|-0.47
|613.09
|Cheviot Company
|1392.55
|0.04
|600.19
|Nitin Spinners
|98.65
|0.25
|544.75
|Sangam India
|136.70
|0.66
|538.87
|Ruby Mills
|303.10
|0.07
|506.78
|VIP Clothing
|60.25
|2.29
|497.67
|Binny
|215.00
|-0.44
|479.88
Sangam (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sangam (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.53%
|-4.04%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.26%
|-4.70%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-28.78%
|-28.55%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-41.53%
|-42.42%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-45.11%
|-45.20%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|55.52%
|45.51%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sangam (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|134.00
|
|140.00
|Week Low/High
|133.25
|
|149.00
|Month Low/High
|133.25
|
|158.00
|YEAR Low/High
|133.25
|
|324.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.44
|
|325.00
Quick Links for Sangam (India):
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices