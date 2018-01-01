JUST IN
Sangam (India) Ltd.

BSE: 514234 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SANGAMIND ISIN Code: INE495C01010
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 136.70 0.90
(0.66%)
OPEN

138.35

 HIGH

140.00

 LOW

134.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 137.80 2.65
(1.96%)
OPEN

137.15

 HIGH

141.05

 LOW

134.00
OPEN 138.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 135.80
VOLUME 1218
52-Week high 324.00
52-Week low 133.25
P/E 21.19
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 539
Buy Price 136.70
Buy Qty 88.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sangam (India) Ltd.

Sangam (India) Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'84 as Arun Synthetics Pvt Ltd, Sangam (India) of Bhilwara was promoted by R P Soni, R K Jagetia and S N Modani. It was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'91 and the name was changed to Sangam (India). The company manufactures synthetic suitings with an installed capacity of 59.3 lac mtr pa. Sangam (India) markets its products under the brand name Sangam and has...> More

Sangam (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   539
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.19
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.47
Book Value / Share () [*S] 123.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sangam (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 416.45 349.67 19.1
Other Income 6.73 2.45 174.69
Total Income 423.18 352.12 20.18
Total Expenses 386.06 313.29 23.23
Operating Profit 37.12 38.83 -4.4
Net Profit 3.76 4.5 -16.44
Equity Capital 39.42 39.42 -
Sangam (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ganesha Ecosphe. 319.65 -0.47 613.09
Cheviot Company 1392.55 0.04 600.19
Nitin Spinners 98.65 0.25 544.75
Sangam India 136.70 0.66 538.87
Ruby Mills 303.10 0.07 506.78
VIP Clothing 60.25 2.29 497.67
Binny 215.00 -0.44 479.88
Sangam (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.35
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 8.08
Insurance 2.74
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.55
Sangam (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.53% -4.04% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.26% -4.70% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -28.78% -28.55% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -41.53% -42.42% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -45.11% -45.20% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 55.52% 45.51% 17.24% 19.01%

Sangam (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 134.00
140.00
Week Low/High 133.25
149.00
Month Low/High 133.25
158.00
YEAR Low/High 133.25
324.00
All TIME Low/High 3.44
325.00

