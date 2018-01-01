Sangam (India) Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'84 as Arun Synthetics Pvt Ltd, Sangam (India) of Bhilwara was promoted by R P Soni, R K Jagetia and S N Modani. It was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'91 and the name was changed to Sangam (India). The company manufactures synthetic suitings with an installed capacity of 59.3 lac mtr pa. Sangam (India) markets its products under the brand name Sangam and has...> More