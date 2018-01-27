Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511640
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE998M01012
|BSE LIVE 15:14 | 01 Jan
|Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.48
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.48
|VOLUME
|39
|52-Week high
|6.82
|52-Week low
|6.48
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|6.48
|Buy Qty
|461.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd.
Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.59
Announcement
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30/09/2017
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30/06/2017
-
-
Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-0.01
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|-0.03
|233.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|0.03
|-266.67
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|0.03
|-266.67
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Arunjyoti Bio
|10.00
|-0.50
|2.07
|Axon Ventures
|2.70
|-1.46
|2.06
|Pasupati Fincap
|4.25
|1.19
|2.00
|Sanghi Corp.Serv
|6.48
|0.00
|1.94
|Nu-Tech Corp.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.87
|Capman Financial
|5.20
|0.97
|1.83
|Warner Multi.
|0.96
|0.00
|1.78
Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.56%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.10%
|-0.52%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.10%
|1.31%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.49%
|4.68%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.20%
|16.50%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.26%
|18.77%
Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.48
|
|6.48
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.48
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.48
|YEAR Low/High
|6.48
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|38.00
