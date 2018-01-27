JUST IN
Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd.

BSE: 511640 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE998M01012
OPEN 6.48
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.48
VOLUME 39
52-Week high 6.82
52-Week low 6.48
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 6.48
Buy Qty 461.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd.

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income -0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.04 -0.03 233.33
Operating Profit -0.05 0.03 -266.67
Net Profit -0.05 0.03 -266.67
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arunjyoti Bio 10.00 -0.50 2.07
Axon Ventures 2.70 -1.46 2.06
Pasupati Fincap 4.25 1.19 2.00
Sanghi Corp.Serv 6.48 0.00 1.94
Nu-Tech Corp. 1.56 -4.88 1.87
Capman Financial 5.20 0.97 1.83
Warner Multi. 0.96 0.00 1.78
Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.44
Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.53% -0.56%
1 Month NA NA -1.10% -0.52%
3 Month NA NA 2.10% 1.31%
6 Month NA NA 5.49% 4.68%
1 Year NA NA 17.20% 16.50%
3 Year NA NA 17.26% 18.77%

Sanghi Corporate Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.48
6.48
Week Low/High 0.00
6.48
Month Low/High 0.00
6.48
YEAR Low/High 6.48
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
38.00

