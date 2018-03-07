Sanghi Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526521
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SANGHIIND
|ISIN Code: INE999B01013
|BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar
|118.40
|
7.55
(6.81%)
|
OPEN
110.70
|
HIGH
119.50
|
LOW
110.70
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|118.55
|
8.70
(7.92%)
|
OPEN
110.80
|
HIGH
119.90
|
LOW
110.45
|OPEN
|110.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|110.85
|VOLUME
|78596
|52-Week high
|144.00
|52-Week low
|60.60
|P/E
|29.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,972
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|118.40
|Sell Qty
|1932.00
|OPEN
|110.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|109.85
|VOLUME
|789105
|52-Week high
|143.90
|52-Week low
|60.50
|P/E
|29.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,972
|Buy Price
|118.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|118.65
|Sell Qty
|247.00
|OPEN
|110.70
|CLOSE
|110.85
|VOLUME
|78596
|52-Week high
|144.00
|52-Week low
|60.60
|P/E
|29.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,972
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|118.40
|Sell Qty
|1932.00
|OPEN
|110.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|109.85
|VOLUME
|789105
|52-Week high
|143.90
|52-Week low
|60.50
|P/E
|29.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2971.84
|Buy Price
|118.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|118.65
|Sell Qty
|247.00
About Sanghi Industries Ltd.
Sanghi Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of Clinker and Cement. Sanghi Cement is produced at the world's largest single-stream cement plant located at Sanghipuram in the Abdasa Taluka of Kutch district in Gujarat. This plant has been set up in collaboration with M/s Fuller International Inc, US, and their Indian associate, Fuller KCP. This fully automated plant with state-of-the-art technology has ...> More
Sanghi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,972
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.45
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|62.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.91
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Business Operation And Finance Committee Meeting Rescheduled On 7Th March 2018
-
Disclosure of Voting results of EGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
Sanghi Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|279.6
|272.11
|2.75
|Other Income
|5.7
|1.37
|316.06
|Total Income
|285.3
|273.48
|4.32
|Total Expenses
|217.78
|229.7
|-5.19
|Operating Profit
|67.53
|43.78
|54.25
|Net Profit
|32.19
|4.61
|598.26
|Equity Capital
|219.98
|219.98
|-
Sanghi Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|India Cements
|149.45
|3.10
|4605.30
|Heidelberg Cem.
|149.60
|0.64
|3390.09
|Orient Cement
|145.70
|-2.08
|2985.39
|Sanghi Inds.
|118.40
|6.81
|2971.84
|Sagar Cements
|934.55
|1.38
|1906.48
|K C P
|115.90
|-1.15
|1493.95
|NCL Inds.
|222.60
|1.62
|1006.82
Sanghi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sanghi Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.50%
|1.07%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.03%
|0.72%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.47%
|-3.07%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|29.33%
|39.88%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|77.64%
|88.32%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|96.51%
|84.66%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sanghi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|110.70
|
|119.50
|Week Low/High
|106.85
|
|119.50
|Month Low/High
|106.85
|
|130.00
|YEAR Low/High
|60.60
|
|144.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.75
|
|144.00
Quick Links for Sanghi Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices