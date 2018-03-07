Sanghi Industries Ltd

Sanghi Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of Clinker and Cement. Sanghi Cement is produced at the world's largest single-stream cement plant located at Sanghipuram in the Abdasa Taluka of Kutch district in Gujarat. This plant has been set up in collaboration with M/s Fuller International Inc, US, and their Indian associate, Fuller KCP. This fully automated plant with state-of-the-art technology has ...> More