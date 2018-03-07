JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sanghi Industries Ltd

Sanghi Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526521 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SANGHIIND ISIN Code: INE999B01013
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 118.40 7.55
(6.81%)
OPEN

110.70

 HIGH

119.50

 LOW

110.70
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 118.55 8.70
(7.92%)
OPEN

110.80

 HIGH

119.90

 LOW

110.45
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 110.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 110.85
VOLUME 78596
52-Week high 144.00
52-Week low 60.60
P/E 29.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,972
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 118.40
Sell Qty 1932.00
OPEN 110.70
CLOSE 110.85
VOLUME 78596
52-Week high 144.00
52-Week low 60.60
P/E 29.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,972
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 118.40
Sell Qty 1932.00

About Sanghi Industries Ltd.

Sanghi Industries Ltd

Sanghi Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of Clinker and Cement. Sanghi Cement is produced at the world's largest single-stream cement plant located at Sanghipuram in the Abdasa Taluka of Kutch district in Gujarat. This plant has been set up in collaboration with M/s Fuller International Inc, US, and their Indian associate, Fuller KCP. This fully automated plant with state-of-the-art technology has ...> More

Sanghi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,972
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.45
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sanghi Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 279.6 272.11 2.75
Other Income 5.7 1.37 316.06
Total Income 285.3 273.48 4.32
Total Expenses 217.78 229.7 -5.19
Operating Profit 67.53 43.78 54.25
Net Profit 32.19 4.61 598.26
Equity Capital 219.98 219.98 -
> More on Sanghi Industries Ltd Financials Results

Sanghi Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
India Cements 149.45 3.10 4605.30
Heidelberg Cem. 149.60 0.64 3390.09
Orient Cement 145.70 -2.08 2985.39
Sanghi Inds. 118.40 6.81 2971.84
Sagar Cements 934.55 1.38 1906.48
K C P 115.90 -1.15 1493.95
NCL Inds. 222.60 1.62 1006.82
> More on Sanghi Industries Ltd Peer Group

Sanghi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.31
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.01
Indian Public 9.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.18
> More on Sanghi Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sanghi Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.50% 1.07% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.03% 0.72% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.47% -3.07% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 29.33% 39.88% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 77.64% 88.32% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 96.51% 84.66% 17.24% 19.01%

Sanghi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 110.70
119.50
Week Low/High 106.85
119.50
Month Low/High 106.85
130.00
YEAR Low/High 60.60
144.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
144.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sanghi Industries: