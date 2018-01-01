Sanghvi Movers Ltd.
|BSE: 530073
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SANGHVIMOV
|ISIN Code: INE989A01024
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|163.55
|
-0.30
(-0.18%)
|
OPEN
167.75
|
HIGH
167.75
|
LOW
163.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|163.95
|
-0.60
(-0.36%)
|
OPEN
164.60
|
HIGH
168.65
|
LOW
163.00
About Sanghvi Movers Ltd.
Sanghvi Movers Ltd, a flagship company of the Sanghvi Group, is one of the largest cranes hiring company in India, third largest in Asia and ranked tenth largest in the world. The company's main business is operation of cranes. They are engaged in the business of providing hydraulic and crawler cranes to various industries in the infrastructure areas with a fleet of 300 medium-to large-size hydrau...> More
Sanghvi Movers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|708
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.44
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|188.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.87
Sanghvi Movers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|38.92
|133.14
|-70.77
|Other Income
|0.48
|3.34
|-85.63
|Total Income
|39.4
|136.48
|-71.13
|Total Expenses
|33.2
|44.43
|-25.28
|Operating Profit
|6.2
|92.05
|-93.26
|Net Profit
|-26.15
|23.45
|-211.51
|Equity Capital
|8.66
|8.66
|-
Sanghvi Movers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shakti Pumps
|526.10
|0.35
|966.97
|Disa India
|6299.95
|1.61
|913.49
|Elecon Engg.Co
|80.30
|0.50
|900.97
|Sanghvi Movers
|163.55
|-0.18
|708.17
|ION Exchange
|458.90
|-1.53
|673.21
|Windsor Machines
|102.25
|-1.78
|664.11
|Walchan. Inds.
|159.90
|0.66
|608.42
Sanghvi Movers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sanghvi Movers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.28%
|-4.93%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.43%
|-1.18%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.58%
|-6.61%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|13.97%
|17.32%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.85%
|-31.86%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-41.04%
|-38.71%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sanghvi Movers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|163.00
|
|167.75
|Week Low/High
|162.10
|
|180.00
|Month Low/High
|162.00
|
|183.00
|YEAR Low/High
|130.00
|
|274.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.76
|
|408.00
