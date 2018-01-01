JUST IN
Sanghvi Movers Ltd.

BSE: 530073 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SANGHVIMOV ISIN Code: INE989A01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 163.55 -0.30
(-0.18%)
OPEN

167.75

 HIGH

167.75

 LOW

163.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 163.95 -0.60
(-0.36%)
OPEN

164.60

 HIGH

168.65

 LOW

163.00
About Sanghvi Movers Ltd.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd

Sanghvi Movers Ltd, a flagship company of the Sanghvi Group, is one of the largest cranes hiring company in India, third largest in Asia and ranked tenth largest in the world. The company's main business is operation of cranes. They are engaged in the business of providing hydraulic and crawler cranes to various industries in the infrastructure areas with a fleet of 300 medium-to large-size hydrau...> More

Sanghvi Movers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   708
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.44
Book Value / Share () [*S] 188.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sanghvi Movers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 38.92 133.14 -70.77
Other Income 0.48 3.34 -85.63
Total Income 39.4 136.48 -71.13
Total Expenses 33.2 44.43 -25.28
Operating Profit 6.2 92.05 -93.26
Net Profit -26.15 23.45 -211.51
Equity Capital 8.66 8.66 -
Sanghvi Movers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shakti Pumps 526.10 0.35 966.97
Disa India 6299.95 1.61 913.49
Elecon Engg.Co 80.30 0.50 900.97
Sanghvi Movers 163.55 -0.18 708.17
ION Exchange 458.90 -1.53 673.21
Windsor Machines 102.25 -1.78 664.11
Walchan. Inds. 159.90 0.66 608.42
Sanghvi Movers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.88
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 1.46
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 13.73
Indian Public 27.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.10
Sanghvi Movers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.28% -4.93% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.43% -1.18% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.58% -6.61% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 13.97% 17.32% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.85% -31.86% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -41.04% -38.71% 17.24% 19.01%

Sanghvi Movers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 163.00
167.75
Week Low/High 162.10
180.00
Month Low/High 162.00
183.00
YEAR Low/High 130.00
274.00
All TIME Low/High 0.76
408.00

