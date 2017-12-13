Sanguine Media Ltd.
|OPEN
|0.59
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.60
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.31
|52-Week low
|0.59
|P/E
|59.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.59
|Sell Qty
|2900.00
About Sanguine Media Ltd.
Incorporated in 1995,Sanguine Media Limited is engaged in television (TV) software marketing, production and print media advertisement. It manages various events, including entertainment shows, product launches, customer/consumer meets, employees motivational programs, training and development programs, international/Indian artist program, concerts, and television events. The company also prov...> More
Sanguine Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|59.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.05
Sanguine Media Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.56
|0.91
|510.99
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|5.56
|0.91
|510.99
|Total Expenses
|5.52
|0.88
|527.27
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Equity Capital
|114.1
|114.1
|-
Sanguine Media Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Powerhouse Gym
|7.09
|4.88
|7.09
|Vertical Indust.
|8.96
|-4.98
|6.99
|VMV Holidays
|13.70
|6.86
|Sanguine Media
|0.59
|-1.67
|6.73
|Nag. Agri Tech.
|7.00
|0.43
|6.56
|Unique Organics
|10.93
|-4.96
|6.50
|Glittek Granite
|2.45
|-4.30
|6.36
Sanguine Media Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-51.24%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-15.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sanguine Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.59
|
|0.59
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.59
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.59
|YEAR Low/High
|0.59
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.22
|
|63.00
