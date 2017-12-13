JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sanguine Media Ltd

Sanguine Media Ltd.

BSE: 531898 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE617F01038
BSE 10:08 | 05 Feb Sanguine Media Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sanguine Media Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.59
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.60
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.31
52-Week low 0.59
P/E 59.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.59
Sell Qty 2900.00
OPEN 0.59
CLOSE 0.60
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.31
52-Week low 0.59
P/E 59.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.59
Sell Qty 2900.00

About Sanguine Media Ltd.

Sanguine Media Ltd

Incorporated in 1995,Sanguine Media Limited is engaged in television (TV) software marketing, production and print media advertisement. It manages various events, including entertainment shows, product launches, customer/consumer meets, employees motivational programs, training and development programs, international/Indian artist program, concerts, and television events. The company also prov...> More

Sanguine Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 59.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sanguine Media Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.56 0.91 510.99
Other Income -
Total Income 5.56 0.91 510.99
Total Expenses 5.52 0.88 527.27
Operating Profit 0.04 0.03 33.33
Net Profit 0.03 0.02 50
Equity Capital 114.1 114.1 -
> More on Sanguine Media Ltd Financials Results

Sanguine Media Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Powerhouse Gym 7.09 4.88 7.09
Vertical Indust. 8.96 -4.98 6.99
VMV Holidays 13.70 6.86
Sanguine Media 0.59 -1.67 6.73
Nag. Agri Tech. 7.00 0.43 6.56
Unique Organics 10.93 -4.96 6.50
Glittek Granite 2.45 -4.30 6.36
> More on Sanguine Media Ltd Peer Group

Sanguine Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 56.56
> More on Sanguine Media Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sanguine Media Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -51.24% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -15.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sanguine Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.59
0.59
Week Low/High 0.00
0.59
Month Low/High 0.00
0.59
YEAR Low/High 0.59
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.22
63.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sanguine Media: