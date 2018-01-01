You are here » Home
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd.
|BSE: 531569
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE860D01013
|
BSE
13:14 | 04 Jan
|
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.50
|VOLUME
|2438
|52-Week high
|16.20
|52-Week low
|4.82
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.77
|Buy Qty
|62.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd.
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd
Incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.'94, Sanjivani Parenteral is jointly promoted by Anami H Khemka and a team of professionals in various fields of pharmaceutical industry.
The company is setting up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture high grade anti-biotics and life saving injectibles used in various infections, pre- and post-operative. The installed capacities for its...> More
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.09
|9.75
|-58.05
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.35
|-80
|Total Income
|4.17
|10.1
|-58.71
|Total Expenses
|5.83
|11.69
|-50.13
|Operating Profit
|-1.66
|-1.59
|-4.4
|Net Profit
|-2.05
|-4.02
|49
|Equity Capital
|5.9
|5.9
| -
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - Peer Group
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.38%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-56.49%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-64.49%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.50
|
|5.77
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.77
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.77
|YEAR Low/High
|4.82
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.76
|
|104.00
