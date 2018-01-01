JUST IN
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd.

BSE: 531569 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE860D01013
BSE 13:14 | 04 Jan Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.50
VOLUME 2438
52-Week high 16.20
52-Week low 4.82
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.77
Buy Qty 62.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd.

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.'94, Sanjivani Parenteral is jointly promoted by Anami H Khemka and a team of professionals in various fields of pharmaceutical industry. The company is setting up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture high grade anti-biotics and life saving injectibles used in various infections, pre- and post-operative. The installed capacities for its...> More

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -68.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.09 9.75 -58.05
Other Income 0.07 0.35 -80
Total Income 4.17 10.1 -58.71
Total Expenses 5.83 11.69 -50.13
Operating Profit -1.66 -1.59 -4.4
Net Profit -2.05 -4.02 49
Equity Capital 5.9 5.9 -
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sword & Shield 7.86 0.00 4.05
Zenith Health 0.66 4.76 3.54
Elder Health 8.55 -5.00 3.42
Sanjiv.Parant. 5.77 4.91 3.40
Surya Pharma. 0.16 -5.88 3.24
Rekvina Labs 5.23 -4.91 3.15
Desh Rakshak 6.78 -4.91 3.01
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 8.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 80.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.80
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.38% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -56.49% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -64.49% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.50
5.77
Week Low/High 0.00
5.77
Month Low/High 0.00
5.77
YEAR Low/High 4.82
16.00
All TIME Low/High 1.76
104.00

