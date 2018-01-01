JUST IN
Sanmit Infra Ltd.

BSE: 532435 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE799C01015
BSE 15:14 | 01 Dec Sanmit Infra Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sanmit Infra Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.94
CLOSE 8.35
VOLUME 405
52-Week high 9.50
52-Week low 5.40
P/E 29.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.94
Sell Qty 6.00

About Sanmit Infra Ltd.

Sanmit Infra Ltd

SMR Universal Softech was incorported in Apr.' 2000. It was formed with a focus for knowledge management in the area of development of HRD software, software training and HRD consulting. The company is in the process of acquiring an exisiting well established software development company Specialist Management Resources Sdb Bdh (SMR) based in Malaysia with fully owned subsidiaries in Australia and ...> More

Sanmit Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.41
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sanmit Infra Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.16 39.98 -87.09
Other Income -
Total Income 5.16 39.98 -87.09
Total Expenses 5.07 39.88 -87.29
Operating Profit 0.1 0.1 -
Net Profit 0.1 0.1 0
Equity Capital 1.48 1.48 -
Sanmit Infra Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kaushalya Infra. 2.63 0.77 9.11
Samruddhi Realty 8.77 9.90 8.85
Steel Strips Inf 9.41 4.91 8.13
Sanmit Infra 7.94 -4.91 7.86
IITL Proj. 15.50 -4.62 7.73
Rap Media 12.20 -0.57 7.17
Parab Infra 12.36 -5.00 6.64
Sanmit Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.48
Sanmit Infra Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 52.99% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sanmit Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.94
7.94
Week Low/High 0.00
7.94
Month Low/High 0.00
7.94
YEAR Low/High 5.40
10.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
135.00

