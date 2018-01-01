Sanmit Infra Ltd.
|BSE: 532435
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE799C01015
|BSE 15:14 | 01 Dec
|Sanmit Infra Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sanmit Infra Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.94
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.35
|VOLUME
|405
|52-Week high
|9.50
|52-Week low
|5.40
|P/E
|29.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.94
|Sell Qty
|6.00
About Sanmit Infra Ltd.
SMR Universal Softech was incorported in Apr.' 2000. It was formed with a focus for knowledge management in the area of development of HRD software, software training and HRD consulting. The company is in the process of acquiring an exisiting well established software development company Specialist Management Resources Sdb Bdh (SMR) based in Malaysia with fully owned subsidiaries in Australia and ...> More
Sanmit Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.41
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.79
Sanmit Infra Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.16
|39.98
|-87.09
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|5.16
|39.98
|-87.09
|Total Expenses
|5.07
|39.88
|-87.29
|Operating Profit
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|Net Profit
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|Equity Capital
|1.48
|1.48
|-
Sanmit Infra Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kaushalya Infra.
|2.63
|0.77
|9.11
|Samruddhi Realty
|8.77
|9.90
|8.85
|Steel Strips Inf
|9.41
|4.91
|8.13
|Sanmit Infra
|7.94
|-4.91
|7.86
|IITL Proj.
|15.50
|-4.62
|7.73
|Rap Media
|12.20
|-0.57
|7.17
|Parab Infra
|12.36
|-5.00
|6.64
Sanmit Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sanmit Infra Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|52.99%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sanmit Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.94
|
|7.94
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.94
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.94
|YEAR Low/High
|5.40
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|135.00
