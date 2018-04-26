Sanofi India Ltd.
|BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar
|5075.00
|
31.25
(0.62%)
|
OPEN
5100.00
|
HIGH
5125.00
|
LOW
5057.90
|NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar
|5080.00
|
-9.05
(-0.18%)
|
OPEN
5089.05
|
HIGH
5124.00
|
LOW
5033.00
About Sanofi India Ltd.
Aventis Pharma Ltd is a pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and markets branded prescription drugs and vaccines to protect and improve the quality of life of people around the world. The company provides medicines for the treatment of patients in several therapeutic areas such as Cardiovascular Disease, Thrombotic Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, Disorders of the Central Nervou...> More
Sanofi India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11,688
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|141.55
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.85
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|530.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Apr 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.41
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|879.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.77
Sanofi India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|670.4
|604.9
|10.83
|Other Income
|18.2
|15.2
|19.74
|Total Income
|688.6
|620.1
|11.05
|Total Expenses
|536
|496
|8.06
|Operating Profit
|152.6
|124.1
|22.97
|Net Profit
|76
|52.6
|44.49
|Equity Capital
|23
|23
|-
Sanofi India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jubilant Life
|800.25
|0.48
|12747.98
|Abbott India
|5636.10
|0.01
|11976.71
|Ajanta Pharma
|1330.40
|0.64
|11707.52
|Sanofi India
|5075.00
|0.62
|11687.73
|Syngene Intl.
|576.00
|0.00
|11520.00
|ERIS Lifescience
|808.10
|2.96
|11111.38
|Alembic Pharma
|538.20
|0.85
|10145.07
Sanofi India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|28/03
|Centrum Broking
|Buy
|4161
|Details
|22/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|4500
|Details
|05/05
|Angel Broking
|Accumulate
|4410
|Details
Sanofi India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.17%
|-0.84%
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|5.18%
|7.52%
|-1.66%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|9.40%
|13.27%
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|24.81%
|27.54%
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|19.49%
|18.12%
|16.53%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|50.61%
|51.43%
|16.59%
|18.30%
Sanofi India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5057.90
|
|5125.00
|Week Low/High
|4931.00
|
|5150.00
|Month Low/High
|4727.35
|
|5150.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3901.00
|
|5150.00
|All TIME Low/High
|75.00
|
|5150.00
