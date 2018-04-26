JUST IN
Sanofi India Ltd.

BSE: 500674 Sector: Health care
NSE: SANOFI ISIN Code: INE058A01010
BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 5075.00 31.25
(0.62%)
OPEN

5100.00

 HIGH

5125.00

 LOW

5057.90
NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 5080.00 -9.05
(-0.18%)
OPEN

5089.05

 HIGH

5124.00

 LOW

5033.00
About Sanofi India Ltd.

Sanofi India Ltd

Aventis Pharma Ltd is a pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and markets branded prescription drugs and vaccines to protect and improve the quality of life of people around the world. The company provides medicines for the treatment of patients in several therapeutic areas such as Cardiovascular Disease, Thrombotic Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, Disorders of the Central Nervou...> More

Sanofi India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11,688
EPS - TTM () [*S] 141.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.85
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   530.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Apr 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.41
Book Value / Share () [*S] 879.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Sanofi India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 670.4 604.9 10.83
Other Income 18.2 15.2 19.74
Total Income 688.6 620.1 11.05
Total Expenses 536 496 8.06
Operating Profit 152.6 124.1 22.97
Net Profit 76 52.6 44.49
Equity Capital 23 23 -
Sanofi India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jubilant Life 800.25 0.48 12747.98
Abbott India 5636.10 0.01 11976.71
Ajanta Pharma 1330.40 0.64 11707.52
Sanofi India 5075.00 0.62 11687.73
Syngene Intl. 576.00 0.00 11520.00
ERIS Lifescience 808.10 2.96 11111.38
Alembic Pharma 538.20 0.85 10145.07
Sanofi India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.40
Banks/FIs 0.28
FIIs 13.43
Insurance 2.21
Mutual Funds 12.48
Indian Public 5.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.84
Sanofi India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/03 Centrum Broking Buy 4161 PDF IconDetails
22/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 4500 PDF IconDetails
05/05 Angel Broking Accumulate 4410 PDF IconDetails
Sanofi India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.17% -0.84% -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month 5.18% 7.52% -1.66% -0.91%
3 Month 9.40% 13.27% 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month 24.81% 27.54% 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year 19.49% 18.12% 16.53% 16.04%
3 Year 50.61% 51.43% 16.59% 18.30%

Sanofi India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5057.90
5125.00
Week Low/High 4931.00
5150.00
Month Low/High 4727.35
5150.00
YEAR Low/High 3901.00
5150.00
All TIME Low/High 75.00
5150.00

