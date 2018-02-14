Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd.
|BSE: 514280
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE589J01015
|BSE 13:46 | 12 Mar
|42.45
|
-2.20
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
42.45
|
HIGH
42.45
|
LOW
42.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|42.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.65
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|47.00
|52-Week low
|11.88
|P/E
|18.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd.
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.54
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.65
Announcement
-
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Wednesday The February 14 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017
-
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Thursday The December 14 2017.
-
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.5
|5.94
|43.1
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|8.51
|5.97
|42.55
|Total Expenses
|7.57
|5.46
|38.64
|Operating Profit
|0.93
|0.51
|82.35
|Net Profit
|0.37
|0.05
|640
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Winsome Yarns
|2.11
|-1.86
|14.92
|Sunil Inds.
|35.05
|-0.14
|14.72
|Gujarat Hy-Spin
|8.60
|-12.33
|14.40
|Sanrhea Tech.
|42.45
|-4.93
|14.22
|Raj Rayon Inds.
|0.40
|-4.76
|13.86
|Seasons Textiles
|18.45
|4.24
|13.82
|Aditya Spinners
|8.25
|3.13
|13.81
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.45
|
|42.45
|Week Low/High
|42.45
|
|45.00
|Month Low/High
|42.45
|
|47.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.88
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|68.00
