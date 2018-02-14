JUST IN
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd.

BSE: 514280 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE589J01015
BSE 13:46 | 12 Mar 42.45 -2.20
(-4.93%)
OPEN

42.45

 HIGH

42.45

 LOW

42.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd.

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.5 5.94 43.1
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 8.51 5.97 42.55
Total Expenses 7.57 5.46 38.64
Operating Profit 0.93 0.51 82.35
Net Profit 0.37 0.05 640
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Winsome Yarns 2.11 -1.86 14.92
Sunil Inds. 35.05 -0.14 14.72
Gujarat Hy-Spin 8.60 -12.33 14.40
Sanrhea Tech. 42.45 -4.93 14.22
Raj Rayon Inds. 0.40 -4.76 13.86
Seasons Textiles 18.45 4.24 13.82
Aditya Spinners 8.25 3.13 13.81
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.15
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.80
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.45
42.45
Week Low/High 42.45
45.00
Month Low/High 42.45
47.00
YEAR Low/High 11.88
47.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
68.00

