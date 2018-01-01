JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Santaram Spinners Ltd

Santaram Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531323 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE250D01017
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 6.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

6.00

 HIGH

6.00

 LOW

6.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Santaram Spinners Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.00
VOLUME 810
52-Week high 6.00
52-Week low 3.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 6.00
Buy Qty 91.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.00
CLOSE 6.00
VOLUME 810
52-Week high 6.00
52-Week low 3.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 6.00
Buy Qty 91.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Santaram Spinners Ltd.

Santaram Spinners Ltd

Santaram Spinners Limited is the flagship company of the renowned P. Jayantilal Group - pioneer traders in the business of cotton and blended yarns. Set up in 1988, SSL is engaged in the entire garment of the cotton textiles st cotton ginning The promoters' intimate association with the textile industry and close contact with customers for more than 6 decads has been the driving forcebli to its...> More

Santaram Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Santaram Spinners Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.79 25.06 18.87
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 29.81 25.06 18.95
Total Expenses 29.39 24.57 19.62
Operating Profit 0.42 0.49 -14.29
Net Profit 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Equity Capital 6.15 6.15 -
> More on Santaram Spinners Ltd Financials Results

Santaram Spinners Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Katare Spinning 13.67 4.99 3.91
Gangotri Textile 1.15 3.60 3.75
Rishab Sp. Yarns 10.50 5.00 3.74
Santaram Spin. 6.00 0.00 3.70
Adinath Textiles 5.42 -4.91 3.69
Pasari Spinning 2.54 0.00 3.51
Shree Mfg. Co. 6.32 4.98 3.48
> More on Santaram Spinners Ltd Peer Group

Santaram Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.92
> More on Santaram Spinners Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Santaram Spinners Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.35% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 51.52% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Santaram Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.00
6.00
Week Low/High 6.00
6.00
Month Low/High 5.75
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.40
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.51
18.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Santaram Spinners: