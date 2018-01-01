Santaram Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531323
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE250D01017
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|6.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
6.00
|
HIGH
6.00
|
LOW
6.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Santaram Spinners Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.00
|VOLUME
|810
|52-Week high
|6.00
|52-Week low
|3.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|6.00
|Buy Qty
|91.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Santaram Spinners Ltd.
Santaram Spinners Limited is the flagship company of the renowned P. Jayantilal Group - pioneer traders in the business of cotton and blended yarns. Set up in 1988, SSL is engaged in the entire garment of the cotton textiles st cotton ginning The promoters' intimate association with the textile industry and close contact with customers for more than 6 decads has been the driving forcebli to its...> More
Santaram Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.32
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.28
Announcement
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017
-
-
Santaram Spinners Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.79
|25.06
|18.87
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|29.81
|25.06
|18.95
|Total Expenses
|29.39
|24.57
|19.62
|Operating Profit
|0.42
|0.49
|-14.29
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Equity Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|-
Santaram Spinners Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Katare Spinning
|13.67
|4.99
|3.91
|Gangotri Textile
|1.15
|3.60
|3.75
|Rishab Sp. Yarns
|10.50
|5.00
|3.74
|Santaram Spin.
|6.00
|0.00
|3.70
|Adinath Textiles
|5.42
|-4.91
|3.69
|Pasari Spinning
|2.54
|0.00
|3.51
|Shree Mfg. Co.
|6.32
|4.98
|3.48
Santaram Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Santaram Spinners Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.35%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|51.52%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Santaram Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.00
|
|6.00
|Week Low/High
|6.00
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.75
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.40
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.51
|
|18.00
