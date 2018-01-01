Santosh Fine Fab Ltd.
|BSE: 530035
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE612D01018
|BSE 11:56 | 12 Mar
|9.50
|
-0.50
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
10.50
|
HIGH
10.50
|
LOW
9.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Santosh Fine Fab Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|185
|52-Week high
|14.51
|52-Week low
|6.10
|P/E
|41.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Santosh Fine Fab Ltd.
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|41.30
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.40
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Accounts Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Submission Of Rectified Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year
E
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.86
|4.98
|-2.41
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.17
|-76.47
|Total Income
|4.9
|5.15
|-4.85
|Total Expenses
|4.73
|4.96
|-4.64
|Operating Profit
|0.17
|0.19
|-10.53
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|3.43
|3.43
|-
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Golden Carpets
|5.32
|3.10
|3.45
|RLF
|3.45
|-1.43
|3.45
|Gravity (India)
|3.78
|-4.79
|3.40
|Santosh Fin Fab
|9.50
|-5.00
|3.34
|Titan Intech
|13.54
|4.96
|3.34
|Malwa Cotton Spg
|4.11
|-4.86
|3.25
|Bharat Textiles
|5.50
|4.96
|3.22
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.50
|
|10.50
|Week Low/High
|9.50
|
|10.50
|Month Low/High
|9.50
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.10
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.91
|
|27.00
