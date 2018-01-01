JUST IN
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd.

BSE: 530035 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE612D01018
BSE 11:56 | 12 Mar 9.50 -0.50
(-5.00%)
OPEN

10.50

 HIGH

10.50

 LOW

9.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Santosh Fine Fab Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Santosh Fine Fab Ltd.

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.30
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.86 4.98 -2.41
Other Income 0.04 0.17 -76.47
Total Income 4.9 5.15 -4.85
Total Expenses 4.73 4.96 -4.64
Operating Profit 0.17 0.19 -10.53
Net Profit 0.02 0.02 0
Equity Capital 3.43 3.43 -
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Golden Carpets 5.32 3.10 3.45
RLF 3.45 -1.43 3.45
Gravity (India) 3.78 -4.79 3.40
Santosh Fin Fab 9.50 -5.00 3.34
Titan Intech 13.54 4.96 3.34
Malwa Cotton Spg 4.11 -4.86 3.25
Bharat Textiles 5.50 4.96 3.22
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.15
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.94
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.50
10.50
Week Low/High 9.50
10.50
Month Low/High 9.50
12.00
YEAR Low/High 6.10
15.00
All TIME Low/High 2.91
27.00

