Santowin Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 512465
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE386L01038
|
BSE
LIVE
15:25 | 25 Feb
|
Santowin Corporation Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Santowin Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.53
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.53
|VOLUME
|2100
|52-Week high
|0.53
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.53
|Sell Qty
|399.00
About Santowin Corporation Ltd.
Santowin Corporation Ltd
Incorporated in 1985,Santowin Corporation Limited is engaged in textile industry. The Company manufactures polyester and synthetic organic fibers.
Santowin Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Santowin Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2016
|Mar 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21
|0.79
|2558.23
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|21
|0.79
|2558.23
|Total Expenses
|20.99
|0.79
|2556.96
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.01
|200
|Net Profit
|-0.14
|-0.01
|-1300
|Equity Capital
|9.86
|9.86
| -
Santowin Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Santowin Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Santowin Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.40%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.36%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.11%
|1.47%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.51%
|4.85%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.22%
|16.69%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.28%
|18.96%
Santowin Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.53
|
|0.53
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.53
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.53
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.53
|All TIME Low/High
|0.28
|
|53.00
Quick Links for Santowin Corporation: