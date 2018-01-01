JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Santowin Corporation Ltd

Santowin Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 512465 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE386L01038
BSE LIVE 15:25 | 25 Feb Santowin Corporation Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Santowin Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.53
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.53
VOLUME 2100
52-Week high 0.53
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.53
Sell Qty 399.00
OPEN 0.53
CLOSE 0.53
VOLUME 2100
52-Week high 0.53
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.53
Sell Qty 399.00

About Santowin Corporation Ltd.

Santowin Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in 1985,Santowin Corporation Limited is engaged in textile industry. The Company manufactures polyester and synthetic organic fibers. ...> More

Santowin Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Santowin Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2016 Mar 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 21 0.79 2558.23
Other Income -
Total Income 21 0.79 2558.23
Total Expenses 20.99 0.79 2556.96
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.01 200
Net Profit -0.14 -0.01 -1300
Equity Capital 9.86 9.86 -
> More on Santowin Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Santowin Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Seasons Furnish 7.43 4.80 5.49
Subhash Silk 12.76 4.93 5.41
United Leasing 17.85 5.00 5.36
Santowin Corp. 0.53 0.00 5.23
Shri Lakshmi 1.81 -4.74 5.15
M K Exim India 7.14 0.00 5.13
Punjab Woolcomb. 1.55 4.73 5.04
> More on Santowin Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Santowin Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.23
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 40.44
> More on Santowin Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Santowin Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.55% -0.40%
1 Month NA NA -1.08% -0.36%
3 Month NA NA 2.11% 1.47%
6 Month NA NA 5.51% 4.85%
1 Year NA NA 17.22% 16.69%
3 Year NA NA 17.28% 18.96%

Santowin Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.53
0.53
Week Low/High 0.00
0.53
Month Low/High 0.00
0.53
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.53
All TIME Low/High 0.28
53.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Santowin Corporation: