Sanwaria Consumer Ltd.
|BSE: 519260
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: SANWARIA
|ISIN Code: INE890C01046
|BSE 15:52 | 12 Mar
|15.75
|
-0.80
(-4.83%)
|
OPEN
17.15
|
HIGH
17.15
|
LOW
15.75
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.80
|
-0.75
(-4.53%)
|
OPEN
17.00
|
HIGH
17.15
|
LOW
15.75
|OPEN
|17.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.55
|VOLUME
|1180727
|52-Week high
|34.75
|52-Week low
|3.91
|P/E
|14.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,159
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.75
|Sell Qty
|2351.00
About Sanwaria Consumer Ltd.
Sanwaria Agro Oils Limited was incorporated on 22nd April ,1991 having its registered office and Corporate office at Bhopal. SAOL had set up a solvent extraction plant with crushing capacity of 200 Tones Per Day of Soyabean & other minor oil seeds at Industrial area , Kheda Itarsi and commenced commercial production from 5th December ,1993 . In August 2001 the Company has setup a refinery with ...> More
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,159
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.09
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.45
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.15
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.72
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1276.67
|1140.67
|11.92
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1276.67
|1140.67
|11.92
|Total Expenses
|1223.12
|1103.21
|10.87
|Operating Profit
|53.55
|37.46
|42.95
|Net Profit
|25.08
|11.4
|120
|Equity Capital
|73.61
|36.81
|-
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|DFM Foods
|1633.80
|-0.92
|1637.07
|Prabhat Dairy
|165.20
|1.88
|1613.67
|Kaya Ltd
|998.00
|1.47
|1300.39
|Sanwaria Consum.
|15.75
|-4.83
|1159.36
|Chamanlal Setia
|138.00
|-4.20
|714.15
|Vadilal Inds.
|967.65
|2.86
|695.74
|ADF Foods
|224.20
|1.01
|475.30
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-17.32%
|-19.18%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.39%
|-14.36%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.67%
|-22.74%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|102.70%
|114.97%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|245.39%
|230.54%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|361.88%
|364.71%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.75
|
|17.15
|Week Low/High
|15.75
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|15.75
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.91
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|74.00
