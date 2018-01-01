JUST IN
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd.

BSE: 519260 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: SANWARIA ISIN Code: INE890C01046
About Sanwaria Consumer Ltd.

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd

Sanwaria Agro Oils Limited was incorporated on 22nd April ,1991 having its registered office and Corporate office at Bhopal. SAOL had set up a solvent extraction plant with crushing capacity of 200 Tones Per Day of Soyabean & other minor oil seeds at Industrial area , Kheda Itarsi and commenced commercial production from 5th December ,1993 . In August 2001 the Company has setup a refinery with

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,159
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.45
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1276.67 1140.67 11.92
Other Income -
Total Income 1276.67 1140.67 11.92
Total Expenses 1223.12 1103.21 10.87
Operating Profit 53.55 37.46 42.95
Net Profit 25.08 11.4 120
Equity Capital 73.61 36.81 -
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DFM Foods 1633.80 -0.92 1637.07
Prabhat Dairy 165.20 1.88 1613.67
Kaya Ltd 998.00 1.47 1300.39
Sanwaria Consum. 15.75 -4.83 1159.36
Chamanlal Setia 138.00 -4.20 714.15
Vadilal Inds. 967.65 2.86 695.74
ADF Foods 224.20 1.01 475.30
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.69
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -17.32% -19.18% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.39% -14.36% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.67% -22.74% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 102.70% 114.97% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 245.39% 230.54% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 361.88% 364.71% 17.24% 19.02%

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.75
17.15
Week Low/High 15.75
20.00
Month Low/High 15.75
23.00
YEAR Low/High 3.91
35.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
74.00

