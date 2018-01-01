Sanwaria Consumer Ltd

Sanwaria Agro Oils Limited was incorporated on 22nd April ,1991 having its registered office and Corporate office at Bhopal. SAOL had set up a solvent extraction plant with crushing capacity of 200 Tones Per Day of Soyabean & other minor oil seeds at Industrial area , Kheda Itarsi and commenced commercial production from 5th December ,1993 . In August 2001 the Company has setup a refinery with ...> More