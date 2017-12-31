JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sapan Chemicals Ltd

Sapan Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 531781 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE823E01035
BSE 14:53 | 12 Feb 1.14 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.09

 HIGH

1.14

 LOW

1.09
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sapan Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.09
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.14
VOLUME 911
52-Week high 2.71
52-Week low 1.09
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.09
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 1.14
Sell Qty 542.00
OPEN 1.09
CLOSE 1.14
VOLUME 911
52-Week high 2.71
52-Week low 1.09
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.09
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 1.14
Sell Qty 542.00

About Sapan Chemicals Ltd.

Sapan Chemicals Ltd

A Baroda-based public limited company, Suryadeep Salt Refinery and Chemical Works was incorporated in Feb.'95. It is promoted by Rajendrasinh Rathod, S P Srivastava and S G Bhagwat. The company is setting up a project at Jamnagar, Gujarat, to manufacture refined iodised salt and drinking water as by-product with an installed capacity of 19,800 tpa and 4,95,00,000 ltr pa respectively. The ...> More

Sapan Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sapan Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.26 0.16 62.5
Other Income -
Total Income 0.26 0.16 62.5
Total Expenses 0.27 0.16 68.75
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 8 8 -
> More on Sapan Chemicals Ltd Financials Results

Sapan Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mangalya Soft. 1.13 0.00 1.13
CES 8.18 2.00 1.06
Fintech Comm. 2.05 4.59 0.97
Sapan Chemicals 1.14 0.00 0.91
I Power Soln. 1.70 -4.49 0.76
Fourth Gen. 1.96 0.00 0.70
G-Tech Info. 1.87 0.00 0.65
> More on Sapan Chemicals Ltd Peer Group

Sapan Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 67.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.52
> More on Sapan Chemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sapan Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -40.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -38.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sapan Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.09
1.14
Week Low/High 0.00
1.14
Month Low/High 1.09
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.09
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.47
84.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sapan Chemicals: