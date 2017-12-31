Sapan Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 531781
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE823E01035
|BSE 14:53 | 12 Feb
|1.14
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.09
|
HIGH
1.14
|
LOW
1.09
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sapan Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.09
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.14
|VOLUME
|911
|52-Week high
|2.71
|52-Week low
|1.09
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.09
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|1.14
|Sell Qty
|542.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sapan Chemicals Ltd.
A Baroda-based public limited company, Suryadeep Salt Refinery and Chemical Works was incorporated in Feb.'95. It is promoted by Rajendrasinh Rathod, S P Srivastava and S G Bhagwat. The company is setting up a project at Jamnagar, Gujarat, to manufacture refined iodised salt and drinking water as by-product with an installed capacity of 19,800 tpa and 4,95,00,000 ltr pa respectively. The ...> More
Sapan Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.67
Sapan Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.26
|0.16
|62.5
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.26
|0.16
|62.5
|Total Expenses
|0.27
|0.16
|68.75
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|8
|8
|-
Sapan Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mangalya Soft.
|1.13
|0.00
|1.13
|CES
|8.18
|2.00
|1.06
|Fintech Comm.
|2.05
|4.59
|0.97
|Sapan Chemicals
|1.14
|0.00
|0.91
|I Power Soln.
|1.70
|-4.49
|0.76
|Fourth Gen.
|1.96
|0.00
|0.70
|G-Tech Info.
|1.87
|0.00
|0.65
Sapan Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sapan Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-40.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-38.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sapan Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.09
|
|1.14
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.14
|Month Low/High
|1.09
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.09
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.47
|
|84.00
