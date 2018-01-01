JUST IN
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd.

BSE: 506906 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE467X01015
BSE LIVE 12:57 | 28 Feb 14.87 0.70
(4.94%)
OPEN

14.87

 HIGH

14.87

 LOW

14.87
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saptak Chem & Business Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Saptak Chem & Business Ltd.

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 106.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] -7.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.04 -75
Operating Profit -0.04 -
Net Profit -0.04 -
Equity Capital 10.72 10.72 -
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shiva Global 63.20 2.43 63.14
Indra Industries 38.00 -5.00 24.62
Teesta Agro Ind. 33.10 -4.89 18.57
Saptak Chem & 14.87 4.94 15.96
M P Agro Inds. 5.23 -4.21 3.03
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.07
Banks/FIs 4.86
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.66
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.85%
1 Month NA NA -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 1.01%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.37%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.16%
3 Year NA NA 16.74% 18.41%

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.87
14.87
Week Low/High 0.00
14.87
Month Low/High 12.30
15.00
YEAR Low/High 12.30
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
60.00

