Saptak Chem & Business Ltd.
|BSE: 506906
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE467X01015
|BSE LIVE 12:57 | 28 Feb
|14.87
|
0.70
(4.94%)
|
OPEN
14.87
|
HIGH
14.87
|
LOW
14.87
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Saptak Chem & Business Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Saptak Chem & Business Ltd.
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|106.21
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-7.40
Announcement
-
Financial Result For Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-
|Equity Capital
|10.72
|10.72
|-
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shiva Global
|63.20
|2.43
|63.14
|Indra Industries
|38.00
|-5.00
|24.62
|Teesta Agro Ind.
|33.10
|-4.89
|18.57
|Saptak Chem &
|14.87
|4.94
|15.96
|M P Agro Inds.
|5.23
|-4.21
|3.03
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.74%
|18.41%
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.87
|
|14.87
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.87
|Month Low/High
|12.30
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.30
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|60.00
