You are here » Home
» Company
» Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519238
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE233P01017
|
BSE
15:20 | 12 Mar
|
7.34
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.34
|
HIGH
7.34
|
LOW
7.34
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.34
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.34
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|7.34
|52-Week low
|1.51
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.34
|CLOSE
|7.34
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|7.34
|52-Week low
|1.51
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24.97
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd
Promoted jointly by R K Jajoo and K L Puri along with Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) in Feb.'92, Saptarishi Agro Industries is a 100% EOU producing canned white button mushrooms with a capacity of 3000 tpa. Mushrooms are produced utilising agricultural wastes.
The company has financial, technical and marketing collaborations with Dalcem Veciap Agro Industries, Holland. It ...> More
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.34
|
|7.34
|Week Low/High
|7.34
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|7.34
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.51
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|33.00
Quick Links for Saptarishi Agro Industries: