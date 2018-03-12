JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519238 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE233P01017
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 7.34 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.34

 HIGH

7.34

 LOW

7.34
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.34
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.34
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 7.34
52-Week low 1.51
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.34
CLOSE 7.34
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 7.34
52-Week low 1.51
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd

Promoted jointly by R K Jajoo and K L Puri along with Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) in Feb.'92, Saptarishi Agro Industries is a 100% EOU producing canned white button mushrooms with a capacity of 3000 tpa. Mushrooms are produced utilising agricultural wastes. The company has financial, technical and marketing collaborations with Dalcem Veciap Agro Industries, Holland. It ...> More

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income 0.05 -
Total Income 0.06 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.09 -55.56
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.02 -100
Net Profit -0.13 -0.12 -8.33
Equity Capital 34.02 34.02 -
> More on Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Saboo Sodium 13.95 -4.78 33.73
Safal Herbs 2.80 0.00 28.00
Sampre Nutrition 54.95 2.90 26.49
Saptarishi Agro 7.34 0.00 24.97
Spectrum Foods 49.75 0.00 24.13
REI Agro 0.24 -4.00 22.99
Ovobel Foods 21.20 4.43 22.26
> More on Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Peer Group

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 77.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.25
> More on Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.34
7.34
Week Low/High 7.34
7.00
Month Low/High 7.34
7.00
YEAR Low/High 1.51
7.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
33.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Saptarishi Agro Industries: