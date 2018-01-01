JUST IN
Saral Mining Ltd.

BSE: 532116 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE490B01013
BSE 15:14 | 25 Aug Saral Mining Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saral Mining Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.73
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.76
VOLUME 1002
52-Week high 0.73
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 24.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.73
Sell Qty 13398.00
About Saral Mining Ltd.

Saral Mining Ltd

Saral Mining Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Saral Mining Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 48.43 48.43 -
Saral Mining Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trivikrama Inds. 5.00 0.81 3.56
Universal Office 2.43 -4.71 3.56
Dharti Proteins 3.45 0.88 3.55
Nimbus Inds 4.65 -4.91 3.54
Saral Mining 0.73 -3.95 3.54
Enterprise Intl. 11.77 1.99 3.51
Garodia Chemical 4.85 -4.90 3.49
Saral Mining Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 73.29
Saral Mining Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -31.78% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Saral Mining Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.73
0.73
Week Low/High 0.00
0.73
Month Low/High 0.00
0.73
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.73
All TIME Low/High 0.33
76.00

