Saral Mining Ltd.
|BSE: 532116
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE490B01013
|BSE 15:14 | 25 Aug
|Saral Mining Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Saral Mining Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.73
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.76
|VOLUME
|1002
|52-Week high
|0.73
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.73
|Sell Qty
|13398.00
About Saral Mining Ltd.
Xo Infotech Ltd (earlier known as Xo Tronic Limited) has been inorporated on June 29,1994 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi for manufacturing of SMT Boards with an installed capacity of 58116000 Placements per annum at Electronic City Gurgoan, Haryana and obtained its certificate of commencement of Business on 23rd August, 1994. XOIL has been promoted by Shri Naresh Talwar and Mr. Umes...> More
Saral Mining Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.32
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
Saral Mining Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|48.43
|48.43
|-
Saral Mining Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Trivikrama Inds.
|5.00
|0.81
|3.56
|Universal Office
|2.43
|-4.71
|3.56
|Dharti Proteins
|3.45
|0.88
|3.55
|Nimbus Inds
|4.65
|-4.91
|3.54
|Saral Mining
|0.73
|-3.95
|3.54
|Enterprise Intl.
|11.77
|1.99
|3.51
|Garodia Chemical
|4.85
|-4.90
|3.49
Saral Mining Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Saral Mining Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-31.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Saral Mining Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.73
|
|0.73
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.73
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.73
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.73
|All TIME Low/High
|0.33
|
|76.00
