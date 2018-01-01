JUST IN
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd.

BSE: 512020 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE967G01019
BSE LIVE 13:04 | 16 Feb 15.44 0.73
(4.96%)
OPEN

15.44

 HIGH

15.44

 LOW

15.44
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd.

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 163.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.09
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1323.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -2.06 1.72 -219.77
Other Income 3.02 0.06 4933.33
Total Income 0.96 1.78 -46.07
Total Expenses 0.68 0.09 655.56
Operating Profit 0.28 1.69 -83.43
Net Profit 0.89 1.07 -16.82
Equity Capital 1.03 0.64 -
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Maruti Sec. 3.30 0.00 1.65
Beryl Securities 3.36 -4.82 1.63
Madhur Cap.& Fin 1.65 0.00 1.58
Saraswati Commer 15.44 4.96 1.54
Salem Erode Inv. 1.25 25.00 1.44
Kuber Udyog 4.18 -5.00 1.43
KEN Fin.Serv. 4.75 3.26 1.42
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.73
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.00
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.55% -0.46%
1 Month NA NA -1.07% -0.42%
3 Month NA NA 2.12% 1.41%
6 Month NA NA 5.52% 4.79%
1 Year NA NA 17.23% 16.62%
3 Year NA NA 17.29% 18.89%

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.44
15.44
Week Low/High 0.00
15.44
Month Low/High 15.44
15.00
YEAR Low/High 8.40
15.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
15.00

