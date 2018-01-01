You are here » Home
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 512020
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE967G01019
|
BSE
LIVE
13:04 | 16 Feb
|
15.44
|
0.73
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
15.44
|
HIGH
15.44
|
LOW
15.44
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd.
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-2.06
|1.72
|-219.77
|Other Income
|3.02
|0.06
|4933.33
|Total Income
|0.96
|1.78
|-46.07
|Total Expenses
|0.68
|0.09
|655.56
|Operating Profit
|0.28
|1.69
|-83.43
|Net Profit
|0.89
|1.07
|-16.82
|Equity Capital
|1.03
|0.64
| -
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.46%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.42%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.12%
|1.41%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.79%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|16.62%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.29%
|18.89%
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.44
|
|15.44
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|15.44
|Month Low/High
|15.44
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.40
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|15.00
Quick Links for Saraswati Commercial (India):