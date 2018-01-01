You are here » Home
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.
|BSE: 504614
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SARDAEN
|ISIN Code: INE385C01013
|
BSE
LIVE
14:24 | 12 Mar
|
407.80
|
-11.00
(-2.63%)
|
OPEN
422.50
|
HIGH
431.00
|
LOW
405.90
|
NSE
LIVE
14:09 | 12 Mar
|
412.00
|
-6.75
(-1.61%)
|
OPEN
423.00
|
HIGH
432.75
|
LOW
400.20
About Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
Earlier known as Raipur Wires & Steel, Raipur Alloys & Steel was promoted in Dec.'77 by the Tejpaul group, Bombay. The Sanda group purchased it in 1979 and renamed it Raipur Alloys & Steel in 1985. It produces sponge iron, for its captive use to convert it into rolled products for sale.
The company came out with an issue of fully convertible debentures in Dec.'92 to part-finance the sponge iron...> More
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|355.11
|257.4
|37.96
|Other Income
|0.09
|6.38
|-98.59
|Total Income
|355.2
|263.77
|34.66
|Total Expenses
|285.63
|223.39
|27.86
|Operating Profit
|69.57
|40.39
|72.25
|Net Profit
|34.4
|11.22
|206.6
|Equity Capital
|36.05
|36.02
| -
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - Peer Group
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.20%
|-14.94%
|0.03%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-22.47%
|-24.10%
|-1.58%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-10.19%
|-11.78%
|1.60%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|-10.07%
|-9.34%
|4.97%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|67.78%
|67.21%
|16.62%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|178.36%
|157.58%
|16.69%
|18.32%
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|405.90
|
|431.00
|Week Low/High
|405.90
|
|481.00
|Month Low/High
|405.90
|
|551.00
|YEAR Low/High
|238.60
|
|640.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|695.00
Quick Links for Sarda Energy & Minerals: