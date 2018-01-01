JUST IN
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

BSE: 504614 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SARDAEN ISIN Code: INE385C01013
BSE LIVE 14:24 | 12 Mar 407.80 -11.00
(-2.63%)
OPEN

422.50

 HIGH

431.00

 LOW

405.90
NSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 412.00 -6.75
(-1.61%)
OPEN

423.00

 HIGH

432.75

 LOW

400.20
OPEN 422.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 418.80
VOLUME 39491
52-Week high 639.75
52-Week low 238.60
P/E 9.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,470
Buy Price 407.50
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 408.45
Sell Qty 63.00
OPEN 422.50
CLOSE 418.80
VOLUME 39491
52-Week high 639.75
52-Week low 238.60
P/E 9.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,470
Buy Price 407.50
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 408.45
Sell Qty 63.00

About Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

Earlier known as Raipur Wires & Steel, Raipur Alloys & Steel was promoted in Dec.'77 by the Tejpaul group, Bombay. The Sanda group purchased it in 1979 and renamed it Raipur Alloys & Steel in 1985. It produces sponge iron, for its captive use to convert it into rolled products for sale. The company came out with an issue of fully convertible debentures in Dec.'92 to part-finance the sponge iron

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,470
EPS - TTM () [*S] 41.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.72
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.95
Book Value / Share () [*S] 354.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 355.11 257.4 37.96
Other Income 0.09 6.38 -98.59
Total Income 355.2 263.77 34.66
Total Expenses 285.63 223.39 27.86
Operating Profit 69.57 40.39 72.25
Net Profit 34.4 11.22 206.6
Equity Capital 36.05 36.02 -
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Godawari Power 442.00 -0.15 1557.61
Tata Sponge Iron 979.30 -0.89 1508.12
Srikalahas. Pip. 321.10 0.66 1499.54
Sarda Energy 407.80 -2.63 1470.12
Sunflag Iron 80.20 2.23 1445.36
Technocraf.Inds. 527.00 0.45 1386.01
Kalyani Steels 287.05 -0.33 1253.26
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.90
Banks/FIs 0.22
FIIs 3.15
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.77
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.20% -14.94% 0.03% -0.93%
1 Month -22.47% -24.10% -1.58% -0.90%
3 Month -10.19% -11.78% 1.60% 0.93%
6 Month -10.07% -9.34% 4.97% 4.29%
1 Year 67.78% 67.21% 16.62% 16.06%
3 Year 178.36% 157.58% 16.69% 18.32%

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 405.90
431.00
Week Low/High 405.90
481.00
Month Low/High 405.90
551.00
YEAR Low/High 238.60
640.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
695.00

