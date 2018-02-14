JUST IN
Sarda Papers Ltd.

BSE: 516032 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE385D01011
BSE 13:24 | 06 Mar 7.00 -0.25
(-3.45%)
OPEN

7.00

 HIGH

7.00

 LOW

7.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sarda Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.25
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 13.23
52-Week low 6.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 7.00
Buy Qty 900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sarda Papers Ltd.

Sarda Papers Ltd

Incorporated on 11 Apr.'91 as a public limited company, Sarda Papers (SPL) commenced business on 20 May '91. It was promoted by Chairman Pradeep Kumar Sarda. SPL came out with a public issue of 18.8 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 1.88 cr in Feb.'93. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 4.92-cr project by setting up a manufacturing facility for coated papers -- a...> More

Sarda Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sarda Papers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.01 100
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Net Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Equity Capital 3.12 3.12 -
> More on Sarda Papers Ltd Financials Results

Sarda Papers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kay Power &Paper 5.00 0.00 5.32
Gratex Inds. 12.25 3.81 3.71
Soma Papers 15.77 4.85 2.21
Sarda Papers 7.00 -3.45 2.18
Bio Green Papers 2.49 0.00 1.99
Tridev Infra. 2.96 0.00 1.93
Solid Containers 6.76 4.97 1.83
> More on Sarda Papers Ltd Peer Group

Sarda Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.14
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.42
> More on Sarda Papers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sarda Papers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.45% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.77% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -46.61% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sarda Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.00
7.00
Week Low/High 7.00
7.00
Month Low/High 7.00
7.00
YEAR Low/High 6.65
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.15
68.00

