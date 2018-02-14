Sarda Papers Ltd.
|BSE: 516032
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE385D01011
|BSE 13:24 | 06 Mar
|7.00
|
-0.25
(-3.45%)
|
OPEN
7.00
|
HIGH
7.00
|
LOW
7.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sarda Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.25
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|13.23
|52-Week low
|6.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|7.00
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sarda Papers Ltd.
Incorporated on 11 Apr.'91 as a public limited company, Sarda Papers (SPL) commenced business on 20 May '91. It was promoted by Chairman Pradeep Kumar Sarda. SPL came out with a public issue of 18.8 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 1.88 cr in Feb.'93. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 4.92-cr project by setting up a manufacturing facility for coated papers -- a...> More
Sarda Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|14.00
Sarda Papers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Equity Capital
|3.12
|3.12
|-
Sarda Papers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kay Power &Paper
|5.00
|0.00
|5.32
|Gratex Inds.
|12.25
|3.81
|3.71
|Soma Papers
|15.77
|4.85
|2.21
|Sarda Papers
|7.00
|-3.45
|2.18
|Bio Green Papers
|2.49
|0.00
|1.99
|Tridev Infra.
|2.96
|0.00
|1.93
|Solid Containers
|6.76
|4.97
|1.83
Sarda Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sarda Papers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.45%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.77%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-46.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sarda Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.00
|
|7.00
|Week Low/High
|7.00
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|7.00
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.65
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.15
|
|68.00
Quick Links for Sarda Papers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices