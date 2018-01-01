You are here » Home
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 516003
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE932D01010
|
BSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
142.00
|
6.60
(4.87%)
|
OPEN
141.90
|
HIGH
142.00
|
LOW
141.90
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd.
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company on 26 Jun.'57, Sarda Plywood became a public limited company with effect from 30 Mar.'74. The company manufactures water plywood, special decorative plywood and plywood products which are well known as the Duroply, Duroboard, Duroteak and Pumaply brands. Duroply plywoods are bonded with specially formulated synthetic resin adhesives. Duroboards are blackbo...> More
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|54.48
|54.67
|-0.35
|Other Income
|
|3.67
|-
|Total Income
|54.48
|58.34
|-6.62
|Total Expenses
|54.25
|53.86
|0.72
|Operating Profit
|0.23
|4.48
|-94.87
|Net Profit
|-2.06
|2.1
|-198.1
|Equity Capital
|4.52
|4.52
| -
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.24%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-35.73%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.16%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|250.62%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|141.90
|
|142.00
|Week Low/High
|135.40
|
|151.00
|Month Low/High
|135.40
|
|162.00
|YEAR Low/High
|135.00
|
|295.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|295.00
