Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company on 26 Jun.'57, Sarda Plywood became a public limited company with effect from 30 Mar.'74. The company manufactures water plywood, special decorative plywood and plywood products which are well known as the Duroply, Duroboard, Duroteak and Pumaply brands. Duroply plywoods are bonded with specially formulated synthetic resin adhesives. Duroboards are blackbo...> More