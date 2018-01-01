JUST IN
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd.

BSE: 516003 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE932D01010
BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 142.00 6.60
(4.87%)
OPEN

141.90

 HIGH

142.00

 LOW

141.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd.

Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company on 26 Jun.'57, Sarda Plywood became a public limited company with effect from 30 Mar.'74. The company manufactures water plywood, special decorative plywood and plywood products which are well known as the Duroply, Duroboard, Duroteak and Pumaply brands. Duroply plywoods are bonded with specially formulated synthetic resin adhesives. Duroboards are blackbo...> More

Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   64
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 101.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.40
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 54.48 54.67 -0.35
Other Income 3.67 -
Total Income 54.48 58.34 -6.62
Total Expenses 54.25 53.86 0.72
Operating Profit 0.23 4.48 -94.87
Net Profit -2.06 2.1 -198.1
Equity Capital 4.52 4.52 -
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jupiter Info. 77.70 0.78 77.86
Camson Seeds 24.55 -3.16 73.65
Sunil Healthcare 69.35 -1.77 71.08
Sarda Plywood 142.00 4.87 64.18
Radix Indust. 62.00 0.00 62.00
Bhagya. Prop. 19.25 -8.98 61.60
Jindal Photo 57.90 2.21 59.41
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.68
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.19
Indian Public 39.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.42
Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.46% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.24% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -35.73% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.16% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 250.62% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 141.90
142.00
Week Low/High 135.40
151.00
Month Low/High 135.40
162.00
YEAR Low/High 135.00
295.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
295.00

