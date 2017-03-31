JUST IN
Sarda Proteins Ltd.

BSE: 519242 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE995U01011
BSE 14:28 | 10 Aug Sarda Proteins Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sarda Proteins Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.40
VOLUME 16000
52-Week high 4.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sarda Proteins Ltd.

Sarda Proteins Ltd

Sarda Proteins Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sarda Proteins Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.92 1.6 -42.5
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.92 1.61 -42.86
Total Expenses 1.01 1.64 -38.41
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.03 -200
Net Profit -0.09 -0.04 -125
Equity Capital 1.73 1.73 -
> More on Sarda Proteins Ltd Financials Results

Sarda Proteins Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raj Agro Mills 6.87 4.89 2.13
Ashiana Agro Ind 2.78 0.00 1.28
Richirich Invent 1.80 0.00 0.86
Integ. Proteins 2.13 -4.91 0.78
Sarda Proteins 4.50 2.27 0.78
Ratnamani Agro 0.96 -4.95 0.51
Sagar Soya Prod 0.87 -4.40 0.51
> More on Sarda Proteins Ltd Peer Group

Sarda Proteins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 22.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 76.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.15
> More on Sarda Proteins Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sarda Proteins Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sarda Proteins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.50
4.50
Week Low/High 0.00
4.50
Month Low/High 0.00
4.50
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.50
All TIME Low/High 3.00
35.00

Quick Links for Sarda Proteins: