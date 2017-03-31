Sarda Proteins Ltd.
|BSE: 519242
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE995U01011
|BSE 14:28 | 10 Aug
|Sarda Proteins Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sarda Proteins Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.40
|VOLUME
|16000
|52-Week high
|4.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sarda Proteins Ltd.
Sarda Proteins Ltd
Sarda Proteins Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.48
Sarda Proteins Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.92
|1.6
|-42.5
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.92
|1.61
|-42.86
|Total Expenses
|1.01
|1.64
|-38.41
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|-0.03
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-125
|Equity Capital
|1.73
|1.73
|-
Sarda Proteins Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Raj Agro Mills
|6.87
|4.89
|2.13
|Ashiana Agro Ind
|2.78
|0.00
|1.28
|Richirich Invent
|1.80
|0.00
|0.86
|Integ. Proteins
|2.13
|-4.91
|0.78
|Sarda Proteins
|4.50
|2.27
|0.78
|Ratnamani Agro
|0.96
|-4.95
|0.51
|Sagar Soya Prod
|0.87
|-4.40
|0.51
Sarda Proteins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sarda Proteins Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sarda Proteins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.50
|
|4.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.50
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.50
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|35.00
