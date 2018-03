Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd

Sarla Performance Fibers Limited (formerly known as Sarla Polyester Limited) is a 100% EOU engaged in the manufacturing and export of polyester and nylon textured, twisted and dyed yarns, covered yarns, high tenacity yarns and sewing thread. The companys head office is located in Mumbai, India and its manufacturing facilities are situated 160 km outside Mumbai in Silvassa and Vapi. The Compan...> More