Sarthak Global Ltd.
|BSE: 530993
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE075H01019
|BSE 12:58 | 01 Mar
|7.77
|
-0.40
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
7.77
|
HIGH
7.77
|
LOW
7.77
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sarthak Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.77
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.17
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|21.00
|52-Week low
|7.77
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sarthak Global Ltd.
Sarthak Global Ltd
Sarthak Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.45
Sarthak Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|0.05
|20
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.12
|16.67
|Total Income
|0.2
|0.17
|17.65
|Total Expenses
|0.11
|0.07
|57.14
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|0.1
|-10
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Sarthak Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indergiri Fin.
|4.97
|-4.97
|2.51
|Pankaj Piyush
|58.85
|-2.08
|2.35
|SW Investments
|26.15
|-4.91
|2.35
|Sarthak Global
|7.77
|-4.90
|2.33
|Anubhav Industr.
|4.50
|2.27
|2.29
|Class. Gl. Fin.
|0.62
|-4.62
|2.28
|Krishana Fabrics
|7.42
|-1.98
|2.27
Sarthak Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sarthak Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sarthak Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.77
|
|7.77
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.77
|Month Low/High
|7.77
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.77
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.77
|
|51.00
Quick Links for Sarthak Global:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices