Sarthak Global Ltd.

BSE: 530993 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE075H01019
BSE 12:58 | 01 Mar 7.77 -0.40
(-4.90%)
OPEN

7.77

 HIGH

7.77

 LOW

7.77
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sarthak Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.77
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.17
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 21.00
52-Week low 7.77
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sarthak Global Ltd.

Sarthak Global Ltd

Sarthak Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sarthak Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.05 20
Other Income 0.14 0.12 16.67
Total Income 0.2 0.17 17.65
Total Expenses 0.11 0.07 57.14
Operating Profit 0.09 0.1 -10
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Sarthak Global Ltd Financials Results

Sarthak Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indergiri Fin. 4.97 -4.97 2.51
Pankaj Piyush 58.85 -2.08 2.35
SW Investments 26.15 -4.91 2.35
Sarthak Global 7.77 -4.90 2.33
Anubhav Industr. 4.50 2.27 2.29
Class. Gl. Fin. 0.62 -4.62 2.28
Krishana Fabrics 7.42 -1.98 2.27
> More on Sarthak Global Ltd Peer Group

Sarthak Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.47
> More on Sarthak Global Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sarthak Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sarthak Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.77
7.77
Week Low/High 0.00
7.77
Month Low/High 7.77
10.00
YEAR Low/High 7.77
21.00
All TIME Low/High 7.77
51.00

