Sarthak Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531930
|Sector: Others
|NSE: SARTHAKIND
|ISIN Code: INE074H01012
|BSE 11:44 | 01 Mar
|5.95
|
0.28
(4.94%)
|
OPEN
5.95
|
HIGH
5.95
|
LOW
5.95
|NSE 00:00 | 05 Sep
|Sarthak Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.67
|VOLUME
|1800
|52-Week high
|5.95
|52-Week low
|5.95
|P/E
|7.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|5.95
|Buy Qty
|120.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|5.95
|CLOSE
|5.67
|VOLUME
|1800
|52-Week high
|5.95
|52-Week low
|5.95
|P/E
|7.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|5.95
|Buy Qty
|120.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sarthak Industries Ltd.
Sarthak Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 23, 1982 as Private Limited Company in the name of Malav Metals Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was also changed to Avanti LPG (India) Limited by Special Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Com...> More
Sarthak Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.84
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
Sarthak Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.88
|37.47
|-30.93
|Other Income
|0.58
|2.69
|-78.44
|Total Income
|26.46
|40.16
|-34.11
|Total Expenses
|25.61
|39.22
|-34.7
|Operating Profit
|0.85
|0.94
|-9.57
|Net Profit
|0.11
|0.5
|-78
|Equity Capital
|6.97
|6.97
|-
Sarthak Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gaurav Mercant.
|21.05
|-4.97
|4.21
|Sudev Inds.
|9.98
|-4.95
|4.20
|Chandrima Mercan
|18.90
|24.92
|4.18
|Sarthak Inds.
|5.95
|4.94
|4.15
|Gagan Polycot
|4.14
|-4.83
|4.14
|Sword-Edge Comm.
|3.79
|0.00
|4.12
|Emmsons Intl.
|3.38
|4.97
|4.06
Sarthak Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sarthak Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sarthak Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.95
|
|5.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.95
|Month Low/High
|5.95
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.95
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|56.00
