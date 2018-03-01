JUST IN
Sarthak Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531930 Sector: Others
NSE: SARTHAKIND ISIN Code: INE074H01012
BSE 11:44 | 01 Mar 5.95 0.28
(4.94%)
OPEN

5.95

 HIGH

5.95

 LOW

5.95
NSE 00:00 | 05 Sep Sarthak Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sarthak Industries Ltd.

Sarthak Industries Ltd

Sarthak Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 23, 1982 as Private Limited Company in the name of Malav Metals Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was also changed to Avanti LPG (India) Limited by Special Resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Com...

Sarthak Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sarthak Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.88 37.47 -30.93
Other Income 0.58 2.69 -78.44
Total Income 26.46 40.16 -34.11
Total Expenses 25.61 39.22 -34.7
Operating Profit 0.85 0.94 -9.57
Net Profit 0.11 0.5 -78
Equity Capital 6.97 6.97 -
Sarthak Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gaurav Mercant. 21.05 -4.97 4.21
Sudev Inds. 9.98 -4.95 4.20
Chandrima Mercan 18.90 24.92 4.18
Sarthak Inds. 5.95 4.94 4.15
Gagan Polycot 4.14 -4.83 4.14
Sword-Edge Comm. 3.79 0.00 4.12
Emmsons Intl. 3.38 4.97 4.06
Sarthak Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 12.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 50.89
Sarthak Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sarthak Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.95
5.95
Week Low/High 0.00
5.95
Month Low/High 5.95
6.00
YEAR Low/High 5.95
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
56.00

