Sarup Industries Ltd

Incorporated on 27 Jul.'79, Sarup Tanneries, promoted by Bawa Paramjit Singh, went public in 1992. The company manufactures leather shoes, soles and uppers. The company has been supplying shoe uppers to leading shoe manufacturers of Germany, Italy, England, Denmark, Canada, Singapore and Japan. It diversified into the manufacture of shoes in 1989 and has been exporting shoes to Europe, Canada, ...> More