Sarup Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514412
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE305D01019
|BSE 13:46 | 12 Mar
|62.50
|
-3.25
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
62.50
|
HIGH
62.50
|
LOW
62.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sarup Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|62.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|65.75
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|99.95
|52-Week low
|50.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|62.50
|Buy Qty
|800.00
|Sell Price
|66.00
|Sell Qty
|2016.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sarup Industries Ltd.
Incorporated on 27 Jul.'79, Sarup Tanneries, promoted by Bawa Paramjit Singh, went public in 1992. The company manufactures leather shoes, soles and uppers. The company has been supplying shoe uppers to leading shoe manufacturers of Germany, Italy, England, Denmark, Canada, Singapore and Japan. It diversified into the manufacture of shoes in 1989 and has been exporting shoes to Europe, Canada, ...> More
Sarup Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.52
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|67.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.93
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(5) in respect of acquisition under Reg. 10(1)(a) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
Sarup Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.58
|10.2
|-6.08
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|9.58
|10.22
|-6.26
|Total Expenses
|8.59
|9.26
|-7.24
|Operating Profit
|0.99
|0.95
|4.21
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29
|Equity Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|-
Sarup Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Super Tannery
|5.56
|-4.96
|60.05
|Lawreshwar Poly.
|37.65
|1.35
|51.51
|Phoenix Intl.
|17.00
|-1.45
|28.54
|Sarup Industries
|62.50
|-4.94
|20.31
|Mayur Leather
|18.95
|4.99
|9.15
|NB Footwear
|6.00
|0.00
|8.10
|Euro Leder Fash
|18.05
|-5.00
|8.07
Sarup Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sarup Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.36%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.38%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.16%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.95%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-39.20%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sarup Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|62.50
|
|62.50
|Week Low/High
|61.45
|
|67.00
|Month Low/High
|61.45
|
|74.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.70
|
|100.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.25
|
|140.00
Quick Links for Sarup Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices