Sarup Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514412 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE305D01019
BSE 13:46 | 12 Mar 62.50 -3.25
(-4.94%)
OPEN

62.50

 HIGH

62.50

 LOW

62.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sarup Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sarup Industries Ltd.

Sarup Industries Ltd

Incorporated on 27 Jul.'79, Sarup Tanneries, promoted by Bawa Paramjit Singh, went public in 1992. The company manufactures leather shoes, soles and uppers. The company has been supplying shoe uppers to leading shoe manufacturers of Germany, Italy, England, Denmark, Canada, Singapore and Japan. It diversified into the manufacture of shoes in 1989 and has been exporting shoes to Europe, Canada, ...> More

Sarup Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 67.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sarup Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.58 10.2 -6.08
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 9.58 10.22 -6.26
Total Expenses 8.59 9.26 -7.24
Operating Profit 0.99 0.95 4.21
Net Profit 0.06 0.07 -14.29
Equity Capital 3.25 3.25 -
Sarup Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Super Tannery 5.56 -4.96 60.05
Lawreshwar Poly. 37.65 1.35 51.51
Phoenix Intl. 17.00 -1.45 28.54
Sarup Industries 62.50 -4.94 20.31
Mayur Leather 18.95 4.99 9.15
NB Footwear 6.00 0.00 8.10
Euro Leder Fash 18.05 -5.00 8.07
Sarup Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.36
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.45
Sarup Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.36% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.38% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.16% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.95% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -39.20% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sarup Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 62.50
62.50
Week Low/High 61.45
67.00
Month Low/High 61.45
74.00
YEAR Low/High 50.70
100.00
All TIME Low/High 12.25
140.00

