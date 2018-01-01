You are here » Home
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.
|BSE: 506313
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE789D01014
|
BSE
LIVE
10:05 | 01 Mar
|
31.30
|
1.45
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
31.30
|
HIGH
31.30
|
LOW
31.30
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|31.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.85
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|31.30
|52-Week low
|25.85
|P/E
|260.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|31.30
|Buy Qty
|1800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|31.30
|CLOSE
|29.85
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|31.30
|52-Week low
|25.85
|P/E
|260.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|31.30
|Buy Qty
|1800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|2.04
|-
|Other Income
|
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|
|2.06
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|1.94
|-98.97
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.12
|-108.33
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.08
|-112.5
|Equity Capital
|0.31
|0.31
| -
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - Peer Group
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.74%
|18.33%
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.30
|
|31.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|31.30
|Month Low/High
|31.30
|
|31.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.85
|
|31.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.20
|
|31.00
