Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.

BSE: 506313 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE789D01014
BSE LIVE 10:05 | 01 Mar 31.30 1.45
(4.86%)
OPEN

31.30

 HIGH

31.30

 LOW

31.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 260.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.04 -
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 2.06 -
Total Expenses 0.02 1.94 -98.97
Operating Profit -0.01 0.12 -108.33
Net Profit -0.01 0.08 -112.5
Equity Capital 0.31 0.31 -
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Quantum Build 0.89 -4.30 1.12
Tribhuvan Hsg. 0.21 5.00 1.05
Kyra Landscapes 0.19 0.00 1.04
Sashwat Technoc 31.30 4.86 0.97
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.36
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.92%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.89%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.94%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.30%
1 Year NA NA 16.68% 16.08%
3 Year NA NA 16.74% 18.33%

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.30
31.30
Week Low/High 0.00
31.30
Month Low/High 31.30
31.00
YEAR Low/High 25.85
31.00
All TIME Low/High 2.20
31.00

