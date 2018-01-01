Sat Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 511076
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE065D01027
|BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar
|37.00
|
1.60
(4.52%)
|
OPEN
38.00
|
HIGH
38.00
|
LOW
37.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sat Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|38.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.40
|VOLUME
|26426
|52-Week high
|43.80
|52-Week low
|21.90
|P/E
|97.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|400
|Buy Price
|36.90
|Buy Qty
|128.00
|Sell Price
|37.00
|Sell Qty
|1894.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|97.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|400
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|38.00
|CLOSE
|35.40
|VOLUME
|26426
|52-Week high
|43.80
|52-Week low
|21.90
|P/E
|97.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|400
|Buy Price
|36.90
|Buy Qty
|128.00
|Sell Price
|37.00
|Sell Qty
|1894.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|97.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|399.60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sat Industries Ltd.
SAT Industries Limited is engaged in a range of activities, such as manufacturing, global outsourcing of products and services, real estate, and mining and marketing activities in the field of coals. The Company has joint venture, through which it is making steel ducting for central air conditions and development of real estate projects in Kuwait, including warehouses. The company was incorporated...> More
Sat Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|400
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|97.37
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.57
Announcement
Sat Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.6
|11.66
|128.13
|Other Income
|0.44
|1.67
|-73.65
|Total Income
|27.04
|13.33
|102.85
|Total Expenses
|23.54
|10.57
|122.71
|Operating Profit
|3.5
|2.76
|26.81
|Net Profit
|2
|1.56
|28.21
|Equity Capital
|21.6
|14.66
|-
Sat Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SVP Global
|361.00
|-2.19
|456.66
|Kothari Products
|149.50
|1.67
|446.11
|Ravindra Energy
|35.00
|2.34
|427.45
|Sat Industries
|37.00
|4.52
|399.60
|Praxis Home
|158.70
|0.44
|391.04
|Sakuma Exports
|169.50
|0.15
|361.54
|Pritika Auto
|183.00
|2.95
|321.35
Sat Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sat Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.50%
|NA
|0.37%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-7.27%
|NA
|-1.25%
|-0.64%
|3 Month
|9.31%
|NA
|1.94%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|32.14%
|NA
|5.33%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|50.71%
|NA
|17.02%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|1171.48%
|NA
|17.08%
|18.62%
Sat Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.00
|
|38.00
|Week Low/High
|34.90
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|34.90
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.90
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|102.00
Quick Links for Sat Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices