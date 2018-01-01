JUST IN
Sat Industries Ltd.

BSE: 511076 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE065D01027
BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar 37.00 1.60
(4.52%)
OPEN

38.00

 HIGH

38.00

 LOW

37.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sat Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sat Industries Ltd.

Sat Industries Ltd

SAT Industries Limited is engaged in a range of activities, such as manufacturing, global outsourcing of products and services, real estate, and mining and marketing activities in the field of coals. The Company has joint venture, through which it is making steel ducting for central air conditions and development of real estate projects in Kuwait, including warehouses. The company was incorporated...> More

Sat Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   400
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 97.37
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sat Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.6 11.66 128.13
Other Income 0.44 1.67 -73.65
Total Income 27.04 13.33 102.85
Total Expenses 23.54 10.57 122.71
Operating Profit 3.5 2.76 26.81
Net Profit 2 1.56 28.21
Equity Capital 21.6 14.66 -
Sat Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SVP Global 361.00 -2.19 456.66
Kothari Products 149.50 1.67 446.11
Ravindra Energy 35.00 2.34 427.45
Sat Industries 37.00 4.52 399.60
Praxis Home 158.70 0.44 391.04
Sakuma Exports 169.50 0.15 361.54
Pritika Auto 183.00 2.95 321.35
Sat Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.39
Sat Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.50% NA 0.37% -0.68%
1 Month -7.27% NA -1.25% -0.64%
3 Month 9.31% NA 1.94% 1.19%
6 Month 32.14% NA 5.33% 4.56%
1 Year 50.71% NA 17.02% 16.36%
3 Year 1171.48% NA 17.08% 18.62%

Sat Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.00
38.00
Week Low/High 34.90
40.00
Month Low/High 34.90
41.00
YEAR Low/High 21.90
44.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
102.00

