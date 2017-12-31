Sathavahana Ispat Ltd

Incorporated in 1989, Sathavahana Ispat manufactures pig iron through the mini blast furnace route with an installed capacity of 120,000 tpa. It is spearheaded by Ghulam Ghouse as Chairman and A S Rao as Executive Vice-Chairman. Production from the mini blast furnace is of a high quality and can be assured to contain a minimum iron content of 93.5% and a 4% carbon content. Pig iron is used as r...> More