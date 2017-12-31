Sathavahana Ispat Ltd.
|BSE: 526093
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SATHAISPAT
|ISIN Code: INE176C01016
|BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar
|20.10
|
0.15
(0.75%)
|
OPEN
20.05
|
HIGH
20.50
|
LOW
19.45
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|19.65
|
-0.55
(-2.72%)
|
OPEN
20.75
|
HIGH
20.75
|
LOW
19.35
About Sathavahana Ispat Ltd.
Incorporated in 1989, Sathavahana Ispat manufactures pig iron through the mini blast furnace route with an installed capacity of 120,000 tpa. It is spearheaded by Ghulam Ghouse as Chairman and A S Rao as Executive Vice-Chairman. Production from the mini blast furnace is of a high quality and can be assured to contain a minimum iron content of 93.5% and a 4% carbon content. Pig iron is used as r...> More
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|102
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|18.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.99
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|39.49
|226.7
|-82.58
|Other Income
|1.34
|1.74
|-22.99
|Total Income
|40.83
|228.44
|-82.13
|Total Expenses
|75.69
|203.32
|-62.77
|Operating Profit
|-34.87
|25.13
|-238.76
|Net Profit
|-84.24
|-23.29
|-261.7
|Equity Capital
|50.9
|50.9
|-
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Clarus INFRA.RL.
|22.35
|4.20
|117.00
|Gyscoal Alloys
|7.13
|-1.25
|112.87
|India Steel
|2.74
|-2.84
|109.08
|Sathavaha. Ispat
|20.10
|0.75
|102.31
|Suraj
|52.00
|2.87
|100.15
|Manaksia Coated
|15.20
|-2.88
|99.56
|Mahamaya Steel
|69.95
|-1.89
|94.92
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.07%
|-14.57%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.79%
|-20.28%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-38.91%
|-42.54%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-56.96%
|-57.79%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-66.50%
|-67.52%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-49.62%
|-49.09%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.45
|
|20.50
|Week Low/High
|19.45
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|18.70
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.70
|
|65.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|111.00
