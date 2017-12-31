JUST IN
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd.

BSE: 526093 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SATHAISPAT ISIN Code: INE176C01016
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 20.10 0.15
(0.75%)
OPEN

20.05

 HIGH

20.50

 LOW

19.45
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 19.65 -0.55
(-2.72%)
OPEN

20.75

 HIGH

20.75

 LOW

19.35
About Sathavahana Ispat Ltd.

Sathavahana Ispat Ltd

Incorporated in 1989, Sathavahana Ispat manufactures pig iron through the mini blast furnace route with an installed capacity of 120,000 tpa. It is spearheaded by Ghulam Ghouse as Chairman and A S Rao as Executive Vice-Chairman. Production from the mini blast furnace is of a high quality and can be assured to contain a minimum iron content of 93.5% and a 4% carbon content. Pig iron is used as r...> More

Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   102
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   18.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 39.49 226.7 -82.58
Other Income 1.34 1.74 -22.99
Total Income 40.83 228.44 -82.13
Total Expenses 75.69 203.32 -62.77
Operating Profit -34.87 25.13 -238.76
Net Profit -84.24 -23.29 -261.7
Equity Capital 50.9 50.9 -
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Clarus INFRA.RL. 22.35 4.20 117.00
Gyscoal Alloys 7.13 -1.25 112.87
India Steel 2.74 -2.84 109.08
Sathavaha. Ispat 20.10 0.75 102.31
Suraj 52.00 2.87 100.15
Manaksia Coated 15.20 -2.88 99.56
Mahamaya Steel 69.95 -1.89 94.92
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.95
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 26.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.10
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.07% -14.57% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.79% -20.28% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -38.91% -42.54% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -56.96% -57.79% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -66.50% -67.52% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -49.62% -49.09% 17.24% 19.01%

Sathavahana Ispat Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.45
20.50
Week Low/High 19.45
23.00
Month Low/High 18.70
26.00
YEAR Low/High 18.70
65.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
111.00

