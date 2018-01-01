JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Satra Properties (India) Ltd

Satra Properties (India) Ltd.

BSE: 508996 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE086E01021
BSE LIVE 13:08 | 12 Mar 4.66 -0.24
(-4.90%)
OPEN

4.90

 HIGH

4.90

 LOW

4.66
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Satra Properties (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.90
VOLUME 18050
52-Week high 10.65
52-Week low 4.22
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 83
Buy Price 4.66
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 5.10
Sell Qty 1000.00
OPEN 4.90
CLOSE 4.90
VOLUME 18050
52-Week high 10.65
52-Week low 4.22
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 83
Buy Price 4.66
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 5.10
Sell Qty 1000.00

About Satra Properties (India) Ltd.

Satra Properties (India) Ltd

Satra Properties (India) Ltd is an ISO 9001:2008 certified real estate development company in India. The company's primary business is the development of commercial, retail, hotel and residential properties. This includes all aspects of real estate development, from the identification and acquisition of lands, to the planning, execution and marketing of projects. The company operates directly...> More

Satra Properties (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   83
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.04
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Satra Properties (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.11 16.95 -93.45
Other Income 2.19 2.81 -22.06
Total Income 3.3 19.76 -83.3
Total Expenses 1.96 6.39 -69.33
Operating Profit 1.34 13.38 -89.99
Net Profit -8.46 5.31 -259.32
Equity Capital 35.67 35.67 -
> More on Satra Properties (India) Ltd Financials Results

Satra Properties (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ansal Housing 19.70 -3.19 117.00
Lancor Holdings 26.00 -1.70 105.30
Prajay Engg. 12.40 -4.98 86.73
Satra Properties 4.66 -4.90 83.11
SSPDL Ltd 60.00 3.45 77.58
Krishna Vent. 68.00 0.00 73.44
Tirupati Sarjan 19.80 2.33 65.34
> More on Satra Properties (India) Ltd Peer Group

Satra Properties (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.10
> More on Satra Properties (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Satra Properties (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.24% NA 0.26% -0.83%
1 Month -28.31% NA -1.36% -0.79%
3 Month -17.08% NA 1.83% 1.04%
6 Month -21.02% NA 5.21% 4.40%
1 Year -10.38% NA 16.89% 16.19%
3 Year -41.60% NA 16.95% 18.45%

Satra Properties (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.66
4.90
Week Low/High 4.66
6.00
Month Low/High 4.66
7.00
YEAR Low/High 4.22
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.47
114.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Satra Properties (India):