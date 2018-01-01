You are here » Home
Satra Properties (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 508996
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE086E01021
BSE
LIVE
13:08 | 12 Mar
4.66
-0.24
(-4.90%)
OPEN
4.90
HIGH
4.90
LOW
4.66
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Satra Properties (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Satra Properties (India) Ltd.
Satra Properties (India) Ltd
Satra Properties (India) Ltd is an ISO 9001:2008 certified real estate development company in India. The company's primary business is the development of commercial, retail, hotel and residential properties. This includes all aspects of real estate development, from the identification and acquisition of lands, to the planning, execution and marketing of projects.
The company operates directly
Satra Properties (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Satra Properties (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.11
|16.95
|-93.45
|Other Income
|2.19
|2.81
|-22.06
|Total Income
|3.3
|19.76
|-83.3
|Total Expenses
|1.96
|6.39
|-69.33
|Operating Profit
|1.34
|13.38
|-89.99
|Net Profit
|-8.46
|5.31
|-259.32
|Equity Capital
|35.67
|35.67
| -
Satra Properties (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Satra Properties (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Satra Properties (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.24%
|NA
|0.26%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-28.31%
|NA
|-1.36%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|-17.08%
|NA
|1.83%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|-21.02%
|NA
|5.21%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|-10.38%
|NA
|16.89%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|-41.60%
|NA
|16.95%
|18.45%
Satra Properties (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.66
|
|4.90
|Week Low/High
|4.66
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|4.66
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.22
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.47
|
|114.00
Quick Links for Satra Properties (India):