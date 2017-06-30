Saumya Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 531160
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE365L01016
|BSE 15:14 | 12 Feb
|0.23
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.23
|
HIGH
0.23
|
LOW
0.23
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Saumya Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Saumya Capital Ltd.
Arcadia Mercantile Capital Ltd is engaged in finance and investment activites. The company was incorporated on 1994 and is based in Ahmedabad, India. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More
Saumya Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.28
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complain For Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2017.
-
Financial Results For The Quarter/ Year Ended 31St March 2017
-
-
Compliance Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI(Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
Saumya Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.03
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|6.33
|6.33
|-
Saumya Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sunrise Indl.
|5.79
|4.89
|0.29
|Stellant Secu.
|3.60
|-1.10
|0.27
|Vinaditya Trad.
|0.32
|3.23
|0.23
|Saumya Capital
|0.23
|0.00
|0.15
|Elcid Investment
|5.35
|4.90
|0.11
|Mrugesh Trading
|4.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Frontier Capital
|3.72
|1.92
|0.10
Saumya Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Saumya Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.86%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-95.87%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Saumya Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.23
|
|0.23
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.23
|Month Low/High
|0.23
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.23
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|64.00
