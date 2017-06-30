JUST IN
Saumya Capital Ltd.

BSE: 531160 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE365L01016
BSE 15:14 | 12 Feb 0.23 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.23

 HIGH

0.23

 LOW

0.23
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saumya Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Saumya Capital Ltd.

Saumya Capital Ltd

Arcadia Mercantile Capital Ltd is engaged in finance and investment activites. The company was incorporated on 1994 and is based in Ahmedabad, India. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More

Saumya Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Saumya Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.03 -
Total Expenses 0.03 -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 6.33 6.33 -
Saumya Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunrise Indl. 5.79 4.89 0.29
Stellant Secu. 3.60 -1.10 0.27
Vinaditya Trad. 0.32 3.23 0.23
Saumya Capital 0.23 0.00 0.15
Elcid Investment 5.35 4.90 0.11
Mrugesh Trading 4.00 0.00 0.10
Frontier Capital 3.72 1.92 0.10
Saumya Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 81.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.31
Saumya Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.86% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -95.87% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Saumya Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.23
0.23
Week Low/High 0.00
0.23
Month Low/High 0.23
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.23
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
64.00

