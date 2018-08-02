JUST IN
Saurashtra Cement Ltd.

BSE: 502175 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SAURASHCEM ISIN Code: INE626A01014
BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 74.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

75.00

 HIGH

75.00

 LOW

72.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saurashtra Cement Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 75.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 74.00
VOLUME 10595
52-Week high 102.00
52-Week low 56.00
P/E 13.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 512
Buy Price 73.20
Buy Qty 59.00
Sell Price 74.00
Sell Qty 1036.00
OPEN 75.00
CLOSE 74.00
VOLUME 10595
52-Week high 102.00
52-Week low 56.00
P/E 13.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 512
Buy Price 73.20
Buy Qty 59.00
Sell Price 74.00
Sell Qty 1036.00

About Saurashtra Cement Ltd.

Saurashtra Cement Ltd

Promoted in 1956, Saurashtra Cement (SCL), was set up to manufacture cement by the semi-dry process. In 1960, the Mehta group, headed by Nanji Kalidas Mehta invested Rs 50 lac in SCL. The plant is located at Ranavav, Gujarat. In 1980, the group was invited by the Government of Gujarat to invest in a joint venture, Cement Corporation of Gujarat, now called Gujarat Sidhee Cement (GSCL). The Mehta gr...

Saurashtra Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   512
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.94
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Saurashtra Cement Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 142.35 112 27.1
Other Income 2.32 1.68 38.1
Total Income 144.68 113.68 27.27
Total Expenses 136.47 129.28 5.56
Operating Profit 8.21 -15.59 152.66
Net Profit 3.32 -16.48 120.15
Equity Capital 69.19 69.19 -
> More on Saurashtra Cement Ltd Financials Results

Saurashtra Cement Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Deccan Cements 538.95 -0.38 754.53
Udaipur Cement 23.50 -1.26 693.72
Shiva Cement 26.45 2.12 515.78
Saurashtra Cem. 74.00 0.00 512.01
Anjani Portland 180.95 2.20 457.62
Sh. Digvijay Cem 23.85 0.00 337.17
Andhra Cements 9.80 -3.26 287.65
> More on Saurashtra Cement Ltd Peer Group

Saurashtra Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.83
Banks/FIs 0.96
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 0.28
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.85
> More on Saurashtra Cement Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Saurashtra Cement Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.82% NA 0.01% -0.92%
1 Month -15.23% NA -1.61% -0.89%
3 Month -9.98% NA 1.57% 0.94%
6 Month 0.54% NA 4.95% 4.30%
1 Year 29.82% NA 16.59% 16.08%
3 Year 67.04% NA 16.66% 18.33%

Saurashtra Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 72.00
75.00
Week Low/High 68.70
78.00
Month Low/High 68.70
92.00
YEAR Low/High 56.00
102.00
All TIME Low/High 6.00
4600.00

