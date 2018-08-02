Saurashtra Cement Ltd.
|BSE: 502175
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SAURASHCEM
|ISIN Code: INE626A01014
|BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar
|74.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
75.00
|
HIGH
75.00
|
LOW
72.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Saurashtra Cement Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|75.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|74.00
|VOLUME
|10595
|52-Week high
|102.00
|52-Week low
|56.00
|P/E
|13.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|512
|Buy Price
|73.20
|Buy Qty
|59.00
|Sell Price
|74.00
|Sell Qty
|1036.00
About Saurashtra Cement Ltd.
Promoted in 1956, Saurashtra Cement (SCL), was set up to manufacture cement by the semi-dry process. In 1960, the Mehta group, headed by Nanji Kalidas Mehta invested Rs 50 lac in SCL. The plant is located at Ranavav, Gujarat. In 1980, the group was invited by the Government of Gujarat to invest in a joint venture, Cement Corporation of Gujarat, now called Gujarat Sidhee Cement (GSCL). The Mehta gr...
Saurashtra Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|512
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.94
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.07
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|44.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.67
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Saurashtra Cement Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|142.35
|112
|27.1
|Other Income
|2.32
|1.68
|38.1
|Total Income
|144.68
|113.68
|27.27
|Total Expenses
|136.47
|129.28
|5.56
|Operating Profit
|8.21
|-15.59
|152.66
|Net Profit
|3.32
|-16.48
|120.15
|Equity Capital
|69.19
|69.19
|-
Saurashtra Cement Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Deccan Cements
|538.95
|-0.38
|754.53
|Udaipur Cement
|23.50
|-1.26
|693.72
|Shiva Cement
|26.45
|2.12
|515.78
|Saurashtra Cem.
|74.00
|0.00
|512.01
|Anjani Portland
|180.95
|2.20
|457.62
|Sh. Digvijay Cem
|23.85
|0.00
|337.17
|Andhra Cements
|9.80
|-3.26
|287.65
Saurashtra Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Saurashtra Cement Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.82%
|NA
|0.01%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|-15.23%
|NA
|-1.61%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|-9.98%
|NA
|1.57%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|0.54%
|NA
|4.95%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|29.82%
|NA
|16.59%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|67.04%
|NA
|16.66%
|18.33%
Saurashtra Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|72.00
|
|75.00
|Week Low/High
|68.70
|
|78.00
|Month Low/High
|68.70
|
|92.00
|YEAR Low/High
|56.00
|
|102.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.00
|
|4600.00
