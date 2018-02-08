JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Savani Financials Ltd

Savani Financials Ltd.

BSE: 511577 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE304E01010
BSE LIVE 12:48 | 08 Mar 8.60 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

8.60

 HIGH

8.60

 LOW

8.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Savani Financials Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.60
VOLUME 108
52-Week high 14.69
52-Week low 7.52
P/E 45.26
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 8.18
Buy Qty 35.00
Sell Price 8.60
Sell Qty 92.00
OPEN 8.60
CLOSE 8.60
VOLUME 108
52-Week high 14.69
52-Week low 7.52
P/E 45.26
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 8.18
Buy Qty 35.00
Sell Price 8.60
Sell Qty 92.00

About Savani Financials Ltd.

Savani Financials Ltd

Savani Financials Limited, a non-banking financial services company, provides financial services in India. It offers asset based finance, investments, and advisory syndication services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Savani Financials was incorporated on December 21, 1983 and went public on September 13, 1994. The company has been accumulating losses and in FY08 continued its thrust on ...> More

Savani Financials Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 45.26
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Savani Financials Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.03 33.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.03 33.33
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit 0.01 0.02 -50
Net Profit 0.01 0.02 -50
Equity Capital 4 4 -
> More on Savani Financials Ltd Financials Results

Savani Financials Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lead Financial S 10.55 0.00 3.48
Seven Hill Inds. 2.66 0.00 3.46
Shalimar Agencie 11.50 -4.17 3.45
Savani Financial 8.60 0.00 3.44
KBS India 4.02 4.96 3.43
Amit Securities 4.75 0.00 3.37
Focus Industrial 2.76 -4.83 3.36
> More on Savani Financials Ltd Peer Group

Savani Financials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.21
> More on Savani Financials Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Savani Financials Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.61%
1 Month NA NA -1.14% -0.57%
3 Month NA NA 2.05% 1.26%
6 Month NA NA 5.45% 4.63%
1 Year NA NA 17.15% 16.44%
3 Year NA NA 17.21% 18.71%

Savani Financials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.60
8.60
Week Low/High 8.60
9.00
Month Low/High 8.00
9.00
YEAR Low/High 7.52
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
65.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Savani Financials: