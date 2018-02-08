Savani Financials Ltd

Savani Financials Limited, a non-banking financial services company, provides financial services in India. It offers asset based finance, investments, and advisory syndication services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Savani Financials was incorporated on December 21, 1983 and went public on September 13, 1994. The company has been accumulating losses and in FY08 continued its thrust on ...> More