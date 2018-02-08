Savani Financials Ltd.
|BSE: 511577
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE304E01010
|BSE LIVE 12:48 | 08 Mar
|8.60
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
8.60
|
HIGH
8.60
|
LOW
8.60
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Savani Financials Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.60
|VOLUME
|108
|52-Week high
|14.69
|52-Week low
|7.52
|P/E
|45.26
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|8.18
|Buy Qty
|35.00
|Sell Price
|8.60
|Sell Qty
|92.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|45.26
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Savani Financials Ltd.
Savani Financials Limited, a non-banking financial services company, provides financial services in India. It offers asset based finance, investments, and advisory syndication services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Savani Financials was incorporated on December 21, 1983 and went public on September 13, 1994. The company has been accumulating losses and in FY08 continued its thrust on ...> More
Savani Financials Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|45.26
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.67
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) And (10) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017
Savani Financials Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Equity Capital
|4
|4
|-
Savani Financials Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lead Financial S
|10.55
|0.00
|3.48
|Seven Hill Inds.
|2.66
|0.00
|3.46
|Shalimar Agencie
|11.50
|-4.17
|3.45
|Savani Financial
|8.60
|0.00
|3.44
|KBS India
|4.02
|4.96
|3.43
|Amit Securities
|4.75
|0.00
|3.37
|Focus Industrial
|2.76
|-4.83
|3.36
Savani Financials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Savani Financials Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.61%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.14%
|-0.57%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.05%
|1.26%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.45%
|4.63%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.15%
|16.44%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|18.71%
Savani Financials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.60
|
|8.60
|Week Low/High
|8.60
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|8.00
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.52
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|65.00
Quick Links for Savani Financials:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices