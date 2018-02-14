JUST IN
Savant Infocomm Ltd.

BSE: 517320 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE898E01011
BSE 09:56 | 01 Mar 1.78 0.08
(4.71%)
OPEN

1.78

 HIGH

1.78

 LOW

1.78
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Savant Infocomm Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Savant Infocomm Ltd.

Savant Infocomm Ltd

Savant Infocomm (SIL) is a leading provider of technology solutions and education services to the rapidly growing IT Corporate Training, Professional Certification and Private Education Markets. The Company is rendering services in the field of education and training. The Company provides services in information technology related fields, with special focus on computer hardware, software, business...> More

Savant Infocomm Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Savant Infocomm Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 -
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.03 -0.05 40
Equity Capital 3.38 3.38 -
Savant Infocomm Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SGN Telecoms 0.19 0.00 1.54
Rishabhdev Techn 0.37 -2.63 0.99
G R Cables 0.31 -3.13 0.90
Savant Infocomm 1.78 4.71 0.60
Savant Infocomm Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.58
Savant Infocomm Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Savant Infocomm Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.78
1.78
Week Low/High 0.00
1.78
Month Low/High 1.67
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.67
2.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
28.00

