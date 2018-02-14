Savant Infocomm Ltd.
|BSE: 517320
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE898E01011
|BSE 09:56 | 01 Mar
|1.78
|
0.08
(4.71%)
|
OPEN
1.78
|
HIGH
1.78
|
LOW
1.78
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Savant Infocomm Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.78
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.70
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.78
|52-Week low
|1.67
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.78
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Savant Infocomm Ltd.
Savant Infocomm (SIL) is a leading provider of technology solutions and education services to the rapidly growing IT Corporate Training, Professional Certification and Private Education Markets. The Company is rendering services in the field of education and training. The Company provides services in information technology related fields, with special focus on computer hardware, software, business...> More
Savant Infocomm Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.65
Savant Infocomm Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.05
|40
|Equity Capital
|3.38
|3.38
|-
Savant Infocomm Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SGN Telecoms
|0.19
|0.00
|1.54
|Rishabhdev Techn
|0.37
|-2.63
|0.99
|G R Cables
|0.31
|-3.13
|0.90
|Savant Infocomm
|1.78
|4.71
|0.60
Savant Infocomm Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Savant Infocomm Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Savant Infocomm Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.78
|
|1.78
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.78
|Month Low/High
|1.67
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.67
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|28.00
Quick Links for Savant Infocomm:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices