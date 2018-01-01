Saven Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532404
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE856B01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|26.80
|
-0.20
(-0.74%)
|
OPEN
27.45
|
HIGH
27.45
|
LOW
25.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Saven Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|27.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|27.00
|VOLUME
|60234
|52-Week high
|34.00
|52-Week low
|18.00
|P/E
|30.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|30.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Saven Technologies Ltd.
Saven Technologies was initially incorporated as Pennar Infotech on 10th May, 1993. It was originally promoted by Vijay N Rao and co-promoted by Pennar Group. The present promoter of the company is Sridhar Chelikani. The company is into software development , consultancy and training. In 1998-99, it setup a Sun Authorized Java Training Center. To undertake onsite software projects, it has enter...> More
Saven Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|29
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.11
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Aug 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.28
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Saven Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.02
|2.58
|-21.71
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.29
|-37.93
|Total Income
|2.2
|2.87
|-23.34
|Total Expenses
|1.84
|2.03
|-9.36
|Operating Profit
|0.36
|0.84
|-57.14
|Net Profit
|0.18
|0.5
|-64
|Equity Capital
|10.88
|10.88
|-
Saven Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mudunuru
|13.25
|-4.68
|31.73
|Sterling Intl
|1.14
|-5.00
|30.94
|Shree Tulsi Onli
|13.10
|3.15
|30.60
|Saven Tech.
|26.80
|-0.74
|29.16
|Octaware Tech.
|80.50
|-4.90
|28.90
|ERP Soft Systems
|69.50
|-4.99
|27.52
|Dynacons Sys.
|39.80
|-1.97
|27.50
Saven Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Saven Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.28%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|29.16%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|21.82%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.06%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-12.56%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|55.90%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Saven Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.25
|
|27.45
|Week Low/High
|24.55
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|19.00
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.00
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.76
|
|36.00
