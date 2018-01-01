JUST IN
Saven Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532404 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE856B01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 26.80 -0.20
(-0.74%)
OPEN

27.45

 HIGH

27.45

 LOW

25.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Saven Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Saven Technologies Ltd.

Saven Technologies Ltd

Saven Technologies was initially incorporated as Pennar Infotech on 10th May, 1993. It was originally promoted by Vijay N Rao and co-promoted by Pennar Group. The present promoter of the company is Sridhar Chelikani. The company is into software development , consultancy and training. In 1998-99, it setup a Sun Authorized Java Training Center. To undertake onsite software projects, it has enter...> More

Saven Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Aug 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Saven Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.02 2.58 -21.71
Other Income 0.18 0.29 -37.93
Total Income 2.2 2.87 -23.34
Total Expenses 1.84 2.03 -9.36
Operating Profit 0.36 0.84 -57.14
Net Profit 0.18 0.5 -64
Equity Capital 10.88 10.88 -
Saven Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mudunuru 13.25 -4.68 31.73
Sterling Intl 1.14 -5.00 30.94
Shree Tulsi Onli 13.10 3.15 30.60
Saven Tech. 26.80 -0.74 29.16
Octaware Tech. 80.50 -4.90 28.90
ERP Soft Systems 69.50 -4.99 27.52
Dynacons Sys. 39.80 -1.97 27.50
Saven Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.47
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.12
Saven Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.28% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 29.16% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 21.82% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.06% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -12.56% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 55.90% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Saven Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.25
27.45
Week Low/High 24.55
28.00
Month Low/High 19.00
28.00
YEAR Low/High 18.00
34.00
All TIME Low/High 0.76
36.00

