Savera Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512634 Sector: Services
NSE: SAVERA ISIN Code: INE104E01014
BSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar 71.60 -1.45
(-1.98%)
OPEN

71.60

 HIGH

71.60

 LOW

71.60
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 29 Jan Savera Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Savera Industries Ltd.

Savera Industries Ltd

Savera Hotels Ltd (SHL), (formerly Savera Enterprises) incorporated in 1969 owns and operates an 4 star Savera Hotel in Chennai. SHL also operates a Restaurant cum Pub at Bangalore and Hyderabad. SHL in Jan.'95, tapped the capital market to expand its room capacity (from 125 to 261 rooms) and to add other facilities. Its new conference halls are becoming increasingly popular. Thirty-four guest ...> More

Savera Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   85
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 2.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Savera Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.47 16.35 6.85
Other Income 0.07 0.04 75
Total Income 17.54 16.39 7.02
Total Expenses 14.68 14 4.86
Operating Profit 2.85 2.4 18.75
Net Profit 1.01 0.6 68.33
Equity Capital 11.93 11.93 -
Savera Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Best Eastern Hot 69.80 -0.29 117.96
TGB Banquets 34.85 -5.30 102.08
CHL 16.15 -4.72 88.50
Savera Industrie 71.60 -1.98 85.42
Viceroy Hotels 14.00 0.00 59.37
Guj. Hotels 120.50 -0.82 45.67
Jindal Hotels 66.50 0.53 39.90
Savera Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.62
Savera Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.31% NA 0.56% -0.34%
1 Month -10.44% NA -1.06% -0.31%
3 Month -11.06% NA 2.14% 1.53%
6 Month -2.92% NA 5.53% 4.91%
1 Year 23.88% NA 17.24% 16.75%
3 Year 83.59% NA 17.31% 19.02%

Savera Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 71.60
71.60
Week Low/High 69.75
82.00
Month Low/High 69.75
83.00
YEAR Low/High 56.00
102.00
All TIME Low/High 2.57
102.00

