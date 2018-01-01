You are here » Home
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 524667
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SOTL
|ISIN Code: INE035D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
1396.35
|
-6.60
(-0.47%)
|
OPEN
1405.00
|
HIGH
1410.00
|
LOW
1386.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
1388.20
|
-18.90
(-1.34%)
|
OPEN
1400.65
|
HIGH
1407.45
|
LOW
1382.90
|OPEN
|1405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1402.95
|VOLUME
|483
|52-Week high
|1700.00
|52-Week low
|858.00
|P/E
|17.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,039
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1396.35
|Sell Qty
|13.00
About Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
Promoted by N K Mehra and incorporated as Staffuer Chemicals Pvt Ltd in Jul.'61, the name of the company was changed to Savita Chemicals (SCL) in Feb.'65. It became a full-fledged public limited company in Apr.'94.
It started operations in 1961, manufacturing liquid paraffin, an import substitute, for the first time in India at its plant in Bombay. Since then, it has expanded its product profi...
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|458.45
|372
|23.24
|Other Income
|7.48
|1.66
|350.6
|Total Income
|465.93
|373.67
|24.69
|Total Expenses
|406.18
|341.71
|18.87
|Operating Profit
|59.75
|31.96
|86.95
|Net Profit
|35.17
|18.11
|94.2
|Equity Capital
|14.6
|14.6
| -
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.83%
|-7.28%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.29%
|-7.34%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|0.45%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.17%
|9.29%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|57.15%
|55.18%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|159.79%
|158.39%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1386.00
|
|1410.00
|Week Low/High
|1386.00
|
|1505.00
|Month Low/High
|1386.00
|
|1531.00
|YEAR Low/High
|858.00
|
|1700.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.60
|
|1700.00
