Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

Promoted by N K Mehra and incorporated as Staffuer Chemicals Pvt Ltd in Jul.'61, the name of the company was changed to Savita Chemicals (SCL) in Feb.'65. It became a full-fledged public limited company in Apr.'94. It started operations in 1961, manufacturing liquid paraffin, an import substitute, for the first time in India at its plant in Bombay. Since then, it has expanded its product profi...> More