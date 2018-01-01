JUST IN
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 524667 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SOTL ISIN Code: INE035D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1396.35 -6.60
(-0.47%)
OPEN

1405.00

 HIGH

1410.00

 LOW

1386.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1388.20 -18.90
(-1.34%)
OPEN

1400.65

 HIGH

1407.45

 LOW

1382.90
About Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

Promoted by N K Mehra and incorporated as Staffuer Chemicals Pvt Ltd in Jul.'61, the name of the company was changed to Savita Chemicals (SCL) in Feb.'65. It became a full-fledged public limited company in Apr.'94. It started operations in 1961, manufacturing liquid paraffin, an import substitute, for the first time in India at its plant in Bombay. Since then, it has expanded its product profi...

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,039
EPS - TTM () [*S] 80.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   135.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Mar 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.96
Book Value / Share () [*S] 487.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 458.45 372 23.24
Other Income 7.48 1.66 350.6
Total Income 465.93 373.67 24.69
Total Expenses 406.18 341.71 18.87
Operating Profit 59.75 31.96 86.95
Net Profit 35.17 18.11 94.2
Equity Capital 14.6 14.6 -
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Supreme Petroch. 341.40 0.25 3294.51
Bhansali Engg. 162.40 2.49 2694.22
Savita Oil Tech 1396.35 -0.47 2038.67
INEOS Styrolut. 890.00 1.66 1565.51
Panama Petrochem 193.50 0.10 1170.68
Oricon Enter. 55.35 1.28 869.27
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 5.57
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 10.71
Indian Public 9.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.48
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.83% -7.28% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.29% -7.34% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA 0.45% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.17% 9.29% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 57.15% 55.18% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 159.79% 158.39% 17.24% 19.01%

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1386.00
1410.00
Week Low/High 1386.00
1505.00
Month Low/High 1386.00
1531.00
YEAR Low/High 858.00
1700.00
All TIME Low/High 12.60
1700.00

