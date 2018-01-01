JUST IN
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd.

BSE: 531893 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE248B01015
BSE 12:23 | 12 Mar 1.71 -0.08
(-4.47%)
OPEN

1.71

 HIGH

1.71

 LOW

1.71
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sawaca Business Machines Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sawaca Business Machines Ltd.

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd

Sawaca Business Machines Limited is an India-based engaged in providing financial services. Financial services include investment in primary and secondary market, corporate loans and advances and loan syndications. The company was incorporated in the year 1994....> More

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.34
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.88 0.19 363.16
Other Income 0.23 -
Total Income 1.11 0.19 484.21
Total Expenses 0.93 0.23 304.35
Operating Profit 0.18 -0.04 550
Net Profit 0.18 -0.04 550
Equity Capital 10.4 10.4 -
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MMS Infra. 2.19 4.78 1.92
SIP Inds. 3.97 0.00 1.86
Sri Vajra 2.47 -3.89 1.79
Sawaca Business 1.71 -4.47 1.78
Brushman (India) 1.15 -4.96 1.70
MCS 3.14 -4.85 1.64
Scope Indus. 1.52 0.00 1.64
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.60
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 61.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.31
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -19.34% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -29.05% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -44.84% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.57% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -43.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -98.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.71
1.71
Week Low/High 1.71
2.00
Month Low/High 1.71
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.71
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
235.00

