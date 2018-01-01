You are here » Home
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd.
|BSE: 531893
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE248B01015
|
BSE
12:23 | 12 Mar
|
1.71
|
-0.08
(-4.47%)
|
OPEN
1.71
|
HIGH
1.71
|
LOW
1.71
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.71
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.79
|VOLUME
|4900
|52-Week high
|4.14
|52-Week low
|1.71
|P/E
|5.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.71
|Sell Qty
|144334.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.71
|CLOSE
|1.79
|VOLUME
|4900
|52-Week high
|4.14
|52-Week low
|1.71
|P/E
|5.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.71
|Sell Qty
|144334.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.78
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Sawaca Business Machines Ltd.
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd
Sawaca Business Machines Limited is an India-based engaged in providing financial services. Financial services include investment in primary and secondary market, corporate loans and advances and loan syndications. The company was incorporated in the year 1994....> More
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.88
|0.19
|363.16
|Other Income
|0.23
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.11
|0.19
|484.21
|Total Expenses
|0.93
|0.23
|304.35
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|-0.04
|550
|Net Profit
|0.18
|-0.04
|550
|Equity Capital
|10.4
|10.4
| -
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - Peer Group
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-19.34%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-29.05%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-44.84%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.57%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-43.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-98.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.71
|
|1.71
|Week Low/High
|1.71
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.71
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.71
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|235.00
