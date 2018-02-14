JUST IN
Sayaji Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 523710 Sector: Services
NSE: SAYAJIHOTL ISIN Code: INE318C01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 289.55 1.40
(0.49%)
OPEN

288.15

 HIGH

300.00

 LOW

288.15
NSE 00:00 | 16 Jan Sayaji Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sayaji Hotels Ltd.

Sayaji Hotels Ltd

Sayaji Hotels (SHL) was incorporated in Apr.'82 as a private limited company as Monali Land & Housing Company Pvt Ltd which was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'87 and commenced its operations in Jan.'90. It was promoted by Razak D Dhanani. Other group companies include M P Agra Fertilisers and Welterman International. The company came out with a rights issue in Jan.'95 at a premium...> More

Sayaji Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   507
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sayaji Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 60.9 47.16 29.13
Other Income 0.28 0.11 154.55
Total Income 61.18 47.27 29.43
Total Expenses 44.92 34.68 29.53
Operating Profit 16.26 12.59 29.15
Net Profit 7.23 4.92 46.95
Equity Capital 17.52 17.52 -
Sayaji Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
The Byke Hospi. 166.35 0.67 667.06
Speciality Rest. 131.65 4.24 618.23
Asian Hotels (N) 281.60 0.21 547.71
Sayaji Hotels 289.55 0.49 507.29
Royal Orch.Hotel 172.50 -0.20 470.92
Mac Charles(I) 337.60 -4.98 442.26
Asian Hotels (E) 284.00 4.18 327.45
Sayaji Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 7.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.03
Sayaji Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.03% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.22% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.82% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.85% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 56.51% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 127.99% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sayaji Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 288.15
300.00
Week Low/High 262.00
300.00
Month Low/High 247.00
300.00
YEAR Low/High 155.00
320.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
320.00

