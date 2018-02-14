Sayaji Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 523710
|Sector: Services
|NSE: SAYAJIHOTL
|ISIN Code: INE318C01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|289.55
|
1.40
(0.49%)
|
OPEN
288.15
|
HIGH
300.00
|
LOW
288.15
|NSE 00:00 | 16 Jan
|Sayaji Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|288.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|288.15
|VOLUME
|1016
|52-Week high
|319.50
|52-Week low
|155.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|507
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|138.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|138.70
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|138.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|507
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|288.15
|CLOSE
|288.15
|VOLUME
|1016
|52-Week high
|319.50
|52-Week low
|155.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|507
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|138.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|138.70
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|138.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|507.29
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sayaji Hotels Ltd.
Sayaji Hotels (SHL) was incorporated in Apr.'82 as a private limited company as Monali Land & Housing Company Pvt Ltd which was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'87 and commenced its operations in Jan.'90. It was promoted by Razak D Dhanani. Other group companies include M P Agra Fertilisers and Welterman International. The company came out with a rights issue in Jan.'95 at a premium...> More
Sayaji Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|507
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|40.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.13
Sayaji Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|60.9
|47.16
|29.13
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.11
|154.55
|Total Income
|61.18
|47.27
|29.43
|Total Expenses
|44.92
|34.68
|29.53
|Operating Profit
|16.26
|12.59
|29.15
|Net Profit
|7.23
|4.92
|46.95
|Equity Capital
|17.52
|17.52
|-
Sayaji Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|The Byke Hospi.
|166.35
|0.67
|667.06
|Speciality Rest.
|131.65
|4.24
|618.23
|Asian Hotels (N)
|281.60
|0.21
|547.71
|Sayaji Hotels
|289.55
|0.49
|507.29
|Royal Orch.Hotel
|172.50
|-0.20
|470.92
|Mac Charles(I)
|337.60
|-4.98
|442.26
|Asian Hotels (E)
|284.00
|4.18
|327.45
Sayaji Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sayaji Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.03%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.22%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.82%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.85%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|56.51%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|127.99%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sayaji Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|288.15
|
|300.00
|Week Low/High
|262.00
|
|300.00
|Month Low/High
|247.00
|
|300.00
|YEAR Low/High
|155.00
|
|320.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|320.00
