SBEC Sugar Ltd.

BSE: 532102 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948G01019
BSE 14:54 | 08 Mar 6.37 0.29
(4.77%)
OPEN

6.37

 HIGH

6.37

 LOW

6.37
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan SBEC Sugar Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.37
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.08
VOLUME 5896
52-Week high 14.90
52-Week low 6.08
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30
Buy Price 6.37
Buy Qty 4104.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About SBEC Sugar Ltd.

SBEC Sugar Ltd

Incoporated in 1991 SBEC Sugar Limited commenced its production of high quality white crystal sugar in 1994. The company's plant is located in the heart of the sugar-cane belt of Western UP. The unit has an installed capacity of 4800 MT of Sugarcane Crushing per day. SBEC Sugar has access to the cutting edge technology in sugar manufacture the promoter company is a global player in project desi...> More

SBEC Sugar Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SBEC Sugar Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 119.45 56.21 112.51
Other Income 0.03 0.68 -95.59
Total Income 119.47 56.89 110
Total Expenses 145.54 62.16 134.14
Operating Profit -26.07 -5.27 -394.69
Net Profit -43.54 -19.51 -123.17
Equity Capital 47.65 47.65 -
> More on SBEC Sugar Ltd Financials Results

SBEC Sugar Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gayatri Sugars 9.77 -0.41 42.69
Indian Sucrose 25.15 -4.91 38.88
Thiru Aroor. Su. 33.50 -3.04 37.92
SBEC Sugar 6.37 4.77 30.35
Sir Shadi Lal 42.25 0.00 22.18
Khaitan (India) 46.35 -4.92 22.02
Empee Sugars 3.55 -4.57 14.90
> More on SBEC Sugar Ltd Peer Group

SBEC Sugar Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 2.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.14
> More on SBEC Sugar Ltd Share Holding Pattern

SBEC Sugar Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.77% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.34% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -42.35% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -50.62% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 24.17% NA 17.24% 19.01%

SBEC Sugar Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.37
6.37
Week Low/High 6.08
6.00
Month Low/High 6.08
7.00
YEAR Low/High 6.08
15.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
34.00

