SC Agrotech Ltd.

BSE: 526081 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE895E01017
BSE 14:00 | 08 Mar 1.73 0.01
(0.58%)
OPEN

1.73

 HIGH

1.73

 LOW

1.73
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan SC Agrotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SC Agrotech Ltd.

SC Agrotech Ltd

Sheel International Limited was established in the year 1992 to produce milk products like Butter, Pure ghee, Milk powder, Skim milk and Liquid Milk. Government of India emphasized under its various program for nourishment of children, youth, old ager's and promote production of dairy items the product of the company got good maket response because of expertise of management who were well experien...> More

SC Agrotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

SC Agrotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.35 0.1 250
Other Income 0.18 0.18 0
Total Income 0.53 0.28 89.29
Total Expenses 0.52 0.27 92.59
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 6 6 -
SC Agrotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MCS 3.14 -4.85 1.64
Scope Indus. 1.52 0.00 1.64
Naisargik Agri. 2.10 -4.11 1.28
SC Agrotech 1.73 0.58 1.04
Smilax Indust. 0.71 0.00 0.87
Pratik Panels 2.20 -4.35 0.86
Venus Universal 0.17 -5.56 0.85
SC Agrotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 60.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.46
SC Agrotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.58% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.63% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -39.30% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

SC Agrotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.73
1.73
Week Low/High 1.72
2.00
Month Low/High 1.65
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.65
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
27.00

