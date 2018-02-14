SC Agrotech Ltd.
|BSE: 526081
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE895E01017
|BSE 14:00 | 08 Mar
|1.73
|
0.01
(0.58%)
|
OPEN
1.73
|
HIGH
1.73
|
LOW
1.73
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SC Agrotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.73
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.72
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|1.65
|P/E
|34.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.73
|Buy Qty
|221.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|34.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SC Agrotech Ltd.
Sheel International Limited was established in the year 1992 to produce milk products like Butter, Pure ghee, Milk powder, Skim milk and Liquid Milk. Government of India emphasized under its various program for nourishment of children, youth, old ager's and promote production of dairy items the product of the company got good maket response because of expertise of management who were well experien...> More
SC Agrotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.05
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|34.60
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.02
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
This Is The Reference To Your Email Dated 21.12.2017 With Regard To Discrepancy In Financial Result
-
-
Submission Of Quarterly Financial Result September 2017 Under Regulation-33
SC Agrotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.35
|0.1
|250
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.18
|0
|Total Income
|0.53
|0.28
|89.29
|Total Expenses
|0.52
|0.27
|92.59
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
SC Agrotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MCS
|3.14
|-4.85
|1.64
|Scope Indus.
|1.52
|0.00
|1.64
|Naisargik Agri.
|2.10
|-4.11
|1.28
|SC Agrotech
|1.73
|0.58
|1.04
|Smilax Indust.
|0.71
|0.00
|0.87
|Pratik Panels
|2.20
|-4.35
|0.86
|Venus Universal
|0.17
|-5.56
|0.85
SC Agrotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SC Agrotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.58%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.63%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-39.30%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
SC Agrotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.73
|
|1.73
|Week Low/High
|1.72
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.65
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.65
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|27.00
