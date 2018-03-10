JUST IN
Scan Projects Ltd.

BSE: 531797 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE393D01015
BSE 14:46 | 29 Dec Scan Projects Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Scan Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.94
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.80
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 2.94
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 4.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.94
Buy Qty 9900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Scan Projects Ltd.

Scan Projects Ltd

Ambala Cements (ACL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'92 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jun.'95. The company was promoted by Vijay Kumar and Sunil Chandra. The company is engaged in the manufacture of ordinary portland cement of 43 and 33 grade with an installed capacity of 16,500 tpa at Sohana (Ambala district), Haryana. Commercial prod...> More

Scan Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Scan Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.9 0.47 91.49
Other Income -
Total Income 0.9 0.47 91.49
Total Expenses 0.81 0.38 113.16
Operating Profit 0.09 0.09 -
Net Profit 0.03 0.03 0
Equity Capital 2.87 2.87 -
Scan Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kalyanpur Cement 10.37 4.96 33.05
RCC Cements 20.20 11.31
Vaishno Cement 2.80 1.82 2.51
Scan Proj. 2.94 5.00 0.84
Scan Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.29
Scan Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Scan Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.94
2.94
Week Low/High 0.00
2.94
Month Low/High 0.00
2.94
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.94
All TIME Low/High 0.05
14.00

