Scan Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 531797
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE393D01015
|BSE 14:46 | 29 Dec
|Scan Projects Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Scan Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.94
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.80
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.94
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.94
|Buy Qty
|9900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Scan Projects Ltd.
Ambala Cements (ACL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'92 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jun.'95. The company was promoted by Vijay Kumar and Sunil Chandra. The company is engaged in the manufacture of ordinary portland cement of 43 and 33 grade with an installed capacity of 16,500 tpa at Sohana (Ambala district), Haryana. Commercial prod...> More
Scan Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.27
Scan Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.9
|0.47
|91.49
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.9
|0.47
|91.49
|Total Expenses
|0.81
|0.38
|113.16
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|0.09
|-
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Equity Capital
|2.87
|2.87
|-
Scan Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kalyanpur Cement
|10.37
|4.96
|33.05
|RCC Cements
|20.20
|11.31
|Vaishno Cement
|2.80
|1.82
|2.51
|Scan Proj.
|2.94
|5.00
|0.84
Scan Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Scan Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Scan Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.94
|
|2.94
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.94
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.94
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.94
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|14.00
