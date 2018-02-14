Scandent Imaging Ltd.
|BSE: 516110
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146N01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.40
|
-1.10
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
23.60
|
HIGH
23.60
|
LOW
21.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Scandent Imaging Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.50
|VOLUME
|487
|52-Week high
|24.25
|52-Week low
|10.21
|P/E
|43.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|69
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|21.40
|Sell Qty
|245.00
|OPEN
|23.60
|CLOSE
|22.50
|VOLUME
|487
|52-Week high
|24.25
|52-Week low
|10.21
|P/E
|43.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|69
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|21.40
|Sell Qty
|245.00
About Scandent Imaging Ltd.
Established in 1982 as a partnership firm, Pharma Offset became a public limited company in Sep.'94. It was promoted by Rashmikant C Doshi and Uday M Raval. The company is engaged in manufacturing, processing, printing and packaging products. The company's product profile consists of cartons, pharmaceutical sales promotion literature, primary packaging materials, etc. The company undertook an e...> More
Scandent Imaging Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|69
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|43.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|14.08
Scandent Imaging Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.37
|0.44
|211.36
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Income
|1.4
|0.47
|197.87
|Total Expenses
|0.63
|0.39
|61.54
|Operating Profit
|0.78
|0.08
|875
|Net Profit
|0.45
|-0.06
|850
|Equity Capital
|32.1
|32.1
|-
Scandent Imaging Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Opto Circuits
|8.10
|3.85
|232.88
|Fortis Malar
|60.50
|0.00
|113.01
|Tejnaksh Health.
|452.00
|-3.83
|99.89
|Scandent Imaging
|21.40
|-4.89
|68.69
|Lotus Eye Hospit
|30.00
|2.74
|62.40
|Centenial Surgic
|78.60
|4.94
|28.69
|N G Inds.
|72.70
|0.62
|24.35
Scandent Imaging Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Scandent Imaging Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.38%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.75%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|101.89%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|32.92%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.83%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Scandent Imaging Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.40
|
|23.60
|Week Low/High
|20.00
|
|23.60
|Month Low/High
|17.50
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.21
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|25.00
