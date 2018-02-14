JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Scandent Imaging Ltd

Scandent Imaging Ltd.

BSE: 516110 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146N01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.40 -1.10
(-4.89%)
OPEN

23.60

 HIGH

23.60

 LOW

21.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Scandent Imaging Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 23.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.50
VOLUME 487
52-Week high 24.25
52-Week low 10.21
P/E 43.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 69
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 21.40
Sell Qty 245.00
OPEN 23.60
CLOSE 22.50
VOLUME 487
52-Week high 24.25
52-Week low 10.21
P/E 43.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 69
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 21.40
Sell Qty 245.00

About Scandent Imaging Ltd.

Scandent Imaging Ltd

Established in 1982 as a partnership firm, Pharma Offset became a public limited company in Sep.'94. It was promoted by Rashmikant C Doshi and Uday M Raval. The company is engaged in manufacturing, processing, printing and packaging products. The company's product profile consists of cartons, pharmaceutical sales promotion literature, primary packaging materials, etc. The company undertook an e...> More

Scandent Imaging Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   69
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 43.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Scandent Imaging Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.37 0.44 211.36
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 1.4 0.47 197.87
Total Expenses 0.63 0.39 61.54
Operating Profit 0.78 0.08 875
Net Profit 0.45 -0.06 850
Equity Capital 32.1 32.1 -
> More on Scandent Imaging Ltd Financials Results

Scandent Imaging Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Opto Circuits 8.10 3.85 232.88
Fortis Malar 60.50 0.00 113.01
Tejnaksh Health. 452.00 -3.83 99.89
Scandent Imaging 21.40 -4.89 68.69
Lotus Eye Hospit 30.00 2.74 62.40
Centenial Surgic 78.60 4.94 28.69
N G Inds. 72.70 0.62 24.35
> More on Scandent Imaging Ltd Peer Group

Scandent Imaging Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.24
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 44.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.43
> More on Scandent Imaging Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Scandent Imaging Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.38% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.75% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 101.89% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 32.92% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.83% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Scandent Imaging Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.40
23.60
Week Low/High 20.00
23.60
Month Low/High 17.50
24.00
YEAR Low/High 10.21
24.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
25.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Scandent Imaging: