Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.

BSE: 526544 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE967B01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 22.55 0.55
(2.50%)
OPEN

22.95

 HIGH

22.95

 LOW

21.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'92 Scan Point Graphics (SPGL) was promoted by Ramesh Sojitra Dharmendra Bavaria and others.In Jun.'94 SPGL came out with an initial public offering of 60 lac equity shares (at par) aggregating Rs 6 cr. The amount was raised to part-finance the setting up of a colour page makeup electronic pre-press system with major processing facilities in Ahmedaba

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   102
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 43.37
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.27 3.72 -12.1
Other Income 0.09 0.15 -40
Total Income 3.35 3.86 -13.21
Total Expenses 2.95 3.01 -1.99
Operating Profit 0.4 0.85 -52.94
Net Profit 0.11 0.35 -68.57
Equity Capital 5.38 5.38 -
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IZMO 98.15 -0.25 125.83
Sankhya Infotech 110.95 -3.44 124.82
Allied Digital 21.95 -2.44 119.01
Scanpoint Geoma 22.55 2.50 101.70
Starcom Info. 197.90 -4.99 98.95
IRIS Business 51.75 0.78 97.70
GSS Info. 55.75 -0.36 94.44
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.60
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.10
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 50.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.61
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.66% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.45% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 23.29% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 32.80% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 44.18% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.65
22.95
Week Low/High 20.70
24.00
Month Low/High 20.70
34.00
YEAR Low/High 13.64
34.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
61.00

