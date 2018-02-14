You are here » Home
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.
|BSE: 526544
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE967B01028
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
22.55
|
0.55
(2.50%)
|
OPEN
22.95
|
HIGH
22.95
|
LOW
21.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.00
|VOLUME
|13345
|52-Week high
|33.75
|52-Week low
|13.64
|P/E
|43.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|102
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|22.95
|CLOSE
|22.00
|VOLUME
|13345
|52-Week high
|33.75
|52-Week low
|13.64
|P/E
|43.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|102
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd
Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'92 Scan Point Graphics (SPGL) was promoted by Ramesh Sojitra Dharmendra Bavaria and others.In Jun.'94 SPGL came out with an initial public offering of 60 lac equity shares (at par) aggregating Rs 6 cr. The amount was raised to part-finance the setting up of a colour page makeup electronic pre-press system with major processing facilities in Ahmedaba...> More
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.27
|3.72
|-12.1
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.15
|-40
|Total Income
|3.35
|3.86
|-13.21
|Total Expenses
|2.95
|3.01
|-1.99
|Operating Profit
|0.4
|0.85
|-52.94
|Net Profit
|0.11
|0.35
|-68.57
|Equity Capital
|5.38
|5.38
| -
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - Peer Group
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.66%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.45%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|23.29%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|32.80%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|44.18%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.65
|
|22.95
|Week Low/High
|20.70
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|20.70
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.64
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|61.00
Quick Links for Scanpoint Geomatics: