Schablona India Ltd.

BSE: 507894 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE024C01026
BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar 22.94 1.09
(4.99%)
OPEN

22.94

 HIGH

22.94

 LOW

22.93
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Schablona India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 22.94
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.85
VOLUME 1367
52-Week high 30.45
52-Week low 12.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 22.94
Buy Qty 633.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Schablona India Ltd.

Schablona India Ltd

Schablona India Ltd, a Somany Enterprise, is a joint stock company registered in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1983. Its shares are listed at the Stock Exchanges at Bombay and Calcutta. Its Registered Office is situated at Kolkata. The Company has established its manufacturing base near Delhi in National Capital Region on NH-10 at Bahadurgarh in German Collaboration. The oper...> More

Schablona India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   4
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -33.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Schablona India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.36 5.38 -0.37
Other Income 0.11 0.03 266.67
Total Income 5.47 5.41 1.11
Total Expenses 6.09 5.8 5
Operating Profit -0.62 -0.38 -63.16
Net Profit -1.01 -0.77 -31.17
Equity Capital 1.26 1.26 -
Schablona India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Restile Ceramics 6.66 0.91 65.45
Euro Ceramics 6.46 1.10 21.80
Regency Ceramics 5.64 -4.89 14.91
Schablona India 22.94 4.99 7.23
Schablona India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.97
Schablona India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.99% NA 0.18% -0.85%
1 Month 2.64% NA -1.44% -0.82%
3 Month NA NA 1.74% 1.01%
6 Month 15.28% NA 5.12% 4.37%
1 Year NA NA 16.79% 16.15%
3 Year NA NA 16.85% 18.41%

Schablona India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.93
22.94
Week Low/High 21.85
22.94
Month Low/High 21.24
23.00
YEAR Low/High 12.55
30.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
130.00

