Schablona India Ltd.
|BSE: 507894
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE024C01026
|BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar
|22.94
|
1.09
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
22.94
|
HIGH
22.94
|
LOW
22.93
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Schablona India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.94
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.85
|VOLUME
|1367
|52-Week high
|30.45
|52-Week low
|12.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|22.94
|Buy Qty
|633.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Schablona India Ltd.
Schablona India Ltd, a Somany Enterprise, is a joint stock company registered in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1983. Its shares are listed at the Stock Exchanges at Bombay and Calcutta. Its Registered Office is situated at Kolkata. The Company has established its manufacturing base near Delhi in National Capital Region on NH-10 at Bahadurgarh in German Collaboration. The oper...> More
Schablona India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|4
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-33.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.68
Announcement
-
-
-
Intimation Regarding Board Meeting To Be Held On 05.03.2018 To Constitute The Committee Of Independe
-
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter And Nine-Month Ended 31St December 2017
-
Schablona India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.36
|5.38
|-0.37
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.03
|266.67
|Total Income
|5.47
|5.41
|1.11
|Total Expenses
|6.09
|5.8
|5
|Operating Profit
|-0.62
|-0.38
|-63.16
|Net Profit
|-1.01
|-0.77
|-31.17
|Equity Capital
|1.26
|1.26
|-
Schablona India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Restile Ceramics
|6.66
|0.91
|65.45
|Euro Ceramics
|6.46
|1.10
|21.80
|Regency Ceramics
|5.64
|-4.89
|14.91
|Schablona India
|22.94
|4.99
|7.23
Schablona India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Schablona India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.99%
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|2.64%
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.74%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|15.28%
|NA
|5.12%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.79%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.85%
|18.41%
Schablona India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.93
|
|22.94
|Week Low/High
|21.85
|
|22.94
|Month Low/High
|21.24
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.55
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|130.00
