Schaeffler India Ltd.
|BSE: 505790
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SCHAEFFLER
|ISIN Code: INE513A01014
|BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|5290.00
|
-38.60
(-0.72%)
|
OPEN
5262.30
|
HIGH
5359.95
|
LOW
5251.00
|NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|5329.45
|
-1.10
(-0.02%)
|
OPEN
5329.95
|
HIGH
5330.00
|
LOW
5255.00
About Schaeffler India Ltd.
FAG Bearings India Ltd is a leading player in the Indian Bearing industry. The company manufactures a very wide range of bearings conforming to the stringent international quality standards. They are the leading OEM supplier to the automotive industry, mechanical and electrical engineering industry, besides the Railways. Their manufacturing plants are located at Vadodara in Gujarat.
Schaeffler India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8,792
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|143.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.94
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|120.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Apr 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.32
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1018.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.19
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Schaeffler India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|506.08
|462.75
|9.36
|Other Income
|18.48
|19.22
|-3.85
|Total Income
|524.56
|481.97
|8.84
|Total Expenses
|404.74
|388.99
|4.05
|Operating Profit
|119.82
|92.98
|28.87
|Net Profit
|67.94
|54.74
|24.11
|Equity Capital
|16.62
|16.62
|-
Schaeffler India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Minda Inds.
|1118.95
|-1.82
|9701.30
|Sundaram Clayton
|4703.30
|-1.66
|9519.48
|SKF India
|1727.05
|-1.20
|8866.67
|Schaeffler India
|5290.00
|-0.72
|8791.98
|Timken India
|743.10
|-2.72
|5053.08
|Suprajit Engg.
|292.05
|1.56
|4085.78
|Minda Corp
|180.50
|3.26
|3777.87
Schaeffler India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Schaeffler India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.59%
|-3.11%
|0.04%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-0.94%
|-0.30%
|-1.58%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|4.41%
|4.72%
|1.60%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|7.25%
|8.79%
|4.98%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|28.44%
|30.20%
|16.63%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|26.66%
|23.80%
|16.69%
|18.40%
Schaeffler India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5251.00
|
|5359.95
|Week Low/High
|5170.00
|
|5525.00
|Month Low/High
|5170.00
|
|5700.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4060.00
|
|5960.00
|All TIME Low/High
|23.00
|
|5960.00
