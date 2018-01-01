JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Schaeffler India Ltd

Schaeffler India Ltd.

BSE: 505790 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SCHAEFFLER ISIN Code: INE513A01014
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 5290.00 -38.60
(-0.72%)
OPEN

5262.30

 HIGH

5359.95

 LOW

5251.00
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 5329.45 -1.10
(-0.02%)
OPEN

5329.95

 HIGH

5330.00

 LOW

5255.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5262.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5328.60
VOLUME 211
52-Week high 5960.00
52-Week low 4060.00
P/E 36.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,792
Buy Price 5290.00
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 5349.95
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 5262.30
CLOSE 5328.60
VOLUME 211
52-Week high 5960.00
52-Week low 4060.00
P/E 36.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,792
Buy Price 5290.00
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 5349.95
Sell Qty 1.00

About Schaeffler India Ltd.

Schaeffler India Ltd

FAG Bearings India Ltd is a leading player in the Indian Bearing industry. The company manufactures a very wide range of bearings conforming to the stringent international quality standards. They are the leading OEM supplier to the automotive industry, mechanical and electrical engineering industry, besides the Railways. Their manufacturing plants are located at Vadodara in Gujarat. FAG Bearing...> More

Schaeffler India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,792
EPS - TTM () [*S] 143.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.94
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   120.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Apr 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1018.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Schaeffler India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 506.08 462.75 9.36
Other Income 18.48 19.22 -3.85
Total Income 524.56 481.97 8.84
Total Expenses 404.74 388.99 4.05
Operating Profit 119.82 92.98 28.87
Net Profit 67.94 54.74 24.11
Equity Capital 16.62 16.62 -
> More on Schaeffler India Ltd Financials Results

Schaeffler India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Minda Inds. 1118.95 -1.82 9701.30
Sundaram Clayton 4703.30 -1.66 9519.48
SKF India 1727.05 -1.20 8866.67
Schaeffler India 5290.00 -0.72 8791.98
Timken India 743.10 -2.72 5053.08
Suprajit Engg. 292.05 1.56 4085.78
Minda Corp 180.50 3.26 3777.87
> More on Schaeffler India Ltd Peer Group

Schaeffler India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.33
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 5.52
Insurance 1.05
Mutual Funds 25.77
Indian Public 7.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.51
> More on Schaeffler India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Schaeffler India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.59% -3.11% 0.04% -0.87%
1 Month -0.94% -0.30% -1.58% -0.83%
3 Month 4.41% 4.72% 1.60% 1.00%
6 Month 7.25% 8.79% 4.98% 4.36%
1 Year 28.44% 30.20% 16.63% 16.14%
3 Year 26.66% 23.80% 16.69% 18.40%

Schaeffler India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5251.00
5359.95
Week Low/High 5170.00
5525.00
Month Low/High 5170.00
5700.00
YEAR Low/High 4060.00
5960.00
All TIME Low/High 23.00
5960.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Schaeffler India: