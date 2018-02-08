JUST IN
Scooters India Ltd.

BSE: 505141 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE959E01011
BSE LIVE 11:02 | 12 Mar 57.90 -3.00
(-4.93%)
OPEN

60.90

 HIGH

60.90

 LOW

57.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Scooters India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Scooters India Ltd.

Scooters India Ltd

Scooters India Ltd is a public sector undertaking. The company principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of motor vehicles and spare-parts (Automobile). They design, develop, manufacture and market a range of conventional and non-conventional fuel driven three-wheelers. They also possess the world right of the trade name LAMBRETTA/ LAMBRO. The company has been a pioneer in ...> More

Scooters India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   494
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Scooters India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.38 27.69 -30.01
Other Income 0.27 0.99 -72.73
Total Income 19.65 28.68 -31.49
Total Expenses 23.49 28.05 -16.26
Operating Profit -3.84 0.63 -709.52
Net Profit -4.24 -0.22 -1827.27
Equity Capital 85.38 85.38 -
Scooters India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VST Till. Tract. 2628.60 -0.50 2271.11
SML ISUZU 765.05 -2.38 1107.03
Atul Auto 431.00 0.02 945.61
Scooters India 57.90 -4.93 494.35
Hind.Motors 7.80 -1.14 162.75
LML 7.19 -4.89 58.94
VCCL 4.20 5.00 2.02
Scooters India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 93.74
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 2.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.25
Scooters India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.26% NA 0.07% -0.89%
1 Month 9.04% NA -1.55% -0.86%
3 Month 24.12% NA 1.63% 0.97%
6 Month 25.87% NA 5.01% 4.34%
1 Year 46.77% NA 16.67% 16.11%
3 Year 97.61% NA 16.73% 18.37%

Scooters India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 57.90
60.90
Week Low/High 52.25
66.00
Month Low/High 46.50
66.00
YEAR Low/High 36.55
80.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
80.00

