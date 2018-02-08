Scooters India Ltd.
|BSE: 505141
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE959E01011
|BSE LIVE 11:02 | 12 Mar
|57.90
|
-3.00
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
60.90
|
HIGH
60.90
|
LOW
57.90
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Scooters India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Scooters India Ltd.
Scooters India Ltd is a public sector undertaking. The company principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of motor vehicles and spare-parts (Automobile). They design, develop, manufacture and market a range of conventional and non-conventional fuel driven three-wheelers. They also possess the world right of the trade name LAMBRETTA/ LAMBRO. The company has been a pioneer in ...> More
Scooters India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|494
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.40
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended At December 2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
Scooters India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.38
|27.69
|-30.01
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.99
|-72.73
|Total Income
|19.65
|28.68
|-31.49
|Total Expenses
|23.49
|28.05
|-16.26
|Operating Profit
|-3.84
|0.63
|-709.52
|Net Profit
|-4.24
|-0.22
|-1827.27
|Equity Capital
|85.38
|85.38
|-
Scooters India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|VST Till. Tract.
|2628.60
|-0.50
|2271.11
|SML ISUZU
|765.05
|-2.38
|1107.03
|Atul Auto
|431.00
|0.02
|945.61
|Scooters India
|57.90
|-4.93
|494.35
|Hind.Motors
|7.80
|-1.14
|162.75
|LML
|7.19
|-4.89
|58.94
|VCCL
|4.20
|5.00
|2.02
Scooters India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Scooters India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.26%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|9.04%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|24.12%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|25.87%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|46.77%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|97.61%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.37%
Scooters India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|57.90
|
|60.90
|Week Low/High
|52.25
|
|66.00
|Month Low/High
|46.50
|
|66.00
|YEAR Low/High
|36.55
|
|80.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|80.00
